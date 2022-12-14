Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."
Kerry Aileen O'Brien Krueger with her daughter, MeganPhoto byFox. Kerry O’Brien Krueger lived in Burlington, Wisconsin with her husband, Tracey, and their 3-year-old daughter, Megan. The 31-year-old was a former journalist who worked in Public Relations at Gander Mountain, a now-defunct chain of outdoor recreation stores, 13 miles away in Wilmot, Wisconsin.
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Betsy and Asoka from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Betsy and Asoka from Colony Cats and Dogs! These fur babies are looking for their fur-ever homes. This sweet mixed breed is under 5 months old. She was brought to Colony Cats and Dogs from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia where her days were numbered.
Comments / 0