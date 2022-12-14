ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover 400th brew release, Family Holiday Pops: 12 things to do in Seacoast

By Jane Murphy, Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
We're down to the weekend before Christmas, hard to believe. We'll all be busy wrapping, baking and cleaning, but try to take more than a moment for yourself and enjoy one of these holiday events that will transport you from the hustle and the bustle, to the quiet peace of Christmas folk music or the joy of voices raised together.

Dover 400 gets its very own beer

What: Chapel + Main has brewed a new brew for the 400th anniversary the city of Dover will celebrate in 2023. On Thursday, Dec. 15, it's being released and everyone is invited to attend. The beer's name is Northam Ale, using an old name for Dover, and it will be available through July 4, 2023.

When: 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: Chapel + Main brewery and restaurant, 83 Main St., Dover

Admission: Free

Black Matter Is Life poetry series continues

What: The Black Heritage Trail of NH presents three-time National Book Award Finalist and celebrated poet Marilyn Nelson to the second of this year’s Black Matter is Life poetry series in a virtual event with co-hosts Dennis Britton and Courtney Marshall discussing the theme “Poetry of the Ordinary Day.”

When: 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: Virtual event, register at blackheritagetrailnh.org/the-black-matter-is-life-poetry-event.

Admission: Free, but donation suggested

Candlelight Caroling in Rye

What: St. Andrew's-by-the Sea hosts its annual Candlelight Caroling event. All are welcome but dress warm. There is no heat. There will be hot cider and treats, too.

When: Friday, Dec. 16, at 5 p.m.

Where: St. Andrew's-by-the-Sea, Rye Beach

Admission: Free, donations gratefully accepted.

Maine Comedy Invasion at McCue’s

What: The Maine Comedy Invasion will feature Casey Watson, a stand-up comic based out of Portland, Maine and a finalist in this year's New England’s Funniest competition. and Crystal Bernard, a Maine native who is a welder by day, bartender by night.

When: 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16. Doors at 7 p.m.

Where: McCue’s Comedy Club. 580 Portsmouth Traffic Circle, Portsmouth

Admission: $20, available at portsmouthnhtickets.com/events

Free parking, dinner available at Roundabout before show, mccuescomedyclub.com/portsmouth

PSO presents Family Holiday Pops

What: The Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra will perform two Family Holiday Pops! concerts this weekend. This year's concerts feature the Portsmouth High School Concert Choir and a family sing-a-long.

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 and 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Portsmouth High School auditorium

Admission and more info: $30, adults; $25, seniors; $15, students. Tickets available in advance at portsmouthsymphony.org or at the door.

Django Bells at The Dance Hall

What: An evening of swing and Gypsy jazz music featuring compositions of guitarist Django Reinhardt and holiday classics. The band includes Dance Hall favorites Jason Anick on violin, Matt DeChamplain on piano, Jack Soref on guitar, and Greg Toro on bass.

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., KitteryAdmission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

More info and tickets: thedancehallkittery.org

Rock My Soul Rockin’ Holiday Concert

What: The Rock My Soul choir and band will perform R&B, pop, soul, and doo-wop arrangements of Christmas carols and popular holiday favorites. Featured soloists for the evening will include Stu Dias, Dawn Boyer, Ginny Cole, Alex Krauth, Dave Morrison and Terry Olson.

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: First United Methodist Church, 129 Miller Ave., Portsmouth

Admission and more info: $5 to $25 at projectmusicworks.org or call 207-450-8016

Messiah-Sing at The Dance Hall

What: The Dance Hall's Suite Sundays series continues with Portsmouth Pro Musica Director Priscilla French leading the audience in Part One of Handel’s "Messiah" plus Hallelujah Chorus, accompanied by professional soloists and instrumentalists. Pick up your score at the door and sit with your voice part, or come to just listen and sit anywhere.

When: 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery

Admission: $20 in advance; $25 at the door

More info and tickets: thedancehallkittery.org

Songs of Christmas

What: Songs of Christmas with Jim Prendergast, Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and The Spain Brothers. For over eight years until the pandemic, Jim Prendergast and Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki held forth on Thursday nights at The Stone Church, providing an authentic Irish pub-style show that welcomed guest musicians and was friendly to all ages. This will be Irish Night, Christmas Song style.

When: 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: The Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket

Admission: $20

Joyce & Harvey Christmas Concert

What: Joyce Anderson and Harvey Reid will perform a Christmas Concert

When: 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Community Church of Durham, 17 Main St., Durham

Admission: $20, available online, at the door or at the church office

Strafford Wind Symphony Holiday Concert

What: Strafford Wind Symphony presents what may be the last concert of the holiday season, which will feature a sing-a-long.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: The Strand, 20 Third St., Dover

Admission: $18, free for 12 and under

More info and tickets: thestranddover.com

Zachariah Hickman’s Handsome Holiday Happening

What: Zachariah Hickman will present first Handsome Holiday Happening! with music and surprises and featuring cellist Mike Block and mandolinist Joe K Walsh and others.

When: 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: The Orchard Chapel, 143 Exeter Road, Hampton Falls

Admission: $25

Visit thewordbarn.com

