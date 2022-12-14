Patrick Dempsey Shaves Off His Hair And Fans Are Disenchanted

Patrick Dempsey just generated the wrong kind of buzz for many of his fans. (Watch the video below.)

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum finished clipping off his prized hair in an Instagram shared this week by his wife, makeup artist Jillian Dempsey.

“Change is good!” she wrote.

But many observers said the shock chop was not what the doctor ordered.

The thick hair of Dempsey, nicknamed McDreamy as the beefcake surgeon Derek on the long-running doctor drama, has been a stock in trade for the actor. He has also starred in the films “Enchanted” and its recent sequel “Disenchanted,” with the latter capturing the sentiment of commenters on Instagram.

“NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” one wrote.

“This isn’t funny,” said another.

Jillian Dempsey told People she began the haircut and let her husband finish it.

“Patrick recently dyed his hair platinum for a project [the upcoming “Ferrari” ], and even though he colored his hair back, it wasn’t the same natural ‘salt-and-pepper’ color that we all know and love,” Jillian Dempsey said.

“In order to let his color grow back naturally, we needed to give him a fresh and short start,” she added.