ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Sheriff: Couple who tried to steal ATM same as thieves who stole Amazon van

By Andrew Binion, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLztV_0jiG9pSb00

A man and woman accused of using a stolen tow truck to try to steal an ATM from a bank early Monday morning are the same pair who stole an Amazon delivery truck last month and drove away, causing the driver to fall out the side door, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesman for the office said detectives made the connection by matching distinctive tattoos on the man’s hand from video taken from the Amazon van theft.

Gary Michael Moyer, 36, and Stephanie Marie Roller, 31, were both charged Tuesday in Kitsap County Superior Court for the theft at Chase Bank, 4350 SE Mile Hill Drive, where video shows the flatbed tow truck repeatedly backing into a drive-thru ATM until it was knocked off its foundation. The video then shows the masked thieves wrapping a tow line around the ATM.

When Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies arrived the two ran away. A deputy tackled Roller and landed on top of her, injuring her face and head, according to court documents.

When Moyer fled he allegedly dropped a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, which had been reported stolen in Pierce County in September.

After Moyer was taken into custody he told deputies he had “taken something,” but didn’t say what he had taken, went limp and started jerking as though he was experiencing a seizure, according to court documents.

Officers administered Narcan to him, meant to revive people overdosing on opioids.

Also found in the stolen truck were pneumatic scissors – sometimes called “jaws of life” – used by firefighters to cut through cars to remove crash victims.

Both were charged with first-degree burglary – Roller was charged as an accomplice – and possession of a stolen vehicle. Moyer was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm as he has been previously convicted of a felony.

Moyer and Roller were identified as boyfriend and girlfriend in an unrelated June “smash and grab” break-in of a head shop in Poulsbo, in which Roller was charged with second-degree burglary, according to court documents.

In that case, Poulsbo police alleged Roller was part of a group who broke into Smoke Train, 20373 Viking Avenue NW, by smashing through the front door during early morning hours and stealing merchandise. She pleaded not guilty in that case.

Moyer is facing a felony charge of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle from a chase with police in June, in which he pleaded not guilty.

He did not appear in court on Nov. 21 for a hearing on the eluding case, the same day a masked man and woman stole an Amazon delivery van on the 2900 block of Salmonberry Road. The driver climbed into the side door of the van but fell out as the thieves drove away, sustaining minor injuries.

Kitsap County sheriff’s investigators recovered security footage from the stolen Amazon truck, found abandoned, that showed a pair transferring packages to a U-Haul truck that had also been reported stolen.

Lt. Ken Dickinson, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said when Moyer was taken into custody Monday for the ATM case deputies matched his hand tattoos to photos of the hand tattoos of the thief who stole the Amazon van.

“That’s the connection detectives have made,” Dickinson said.

The two have not been charged in connection to the Amazon van theft, but Dickinson said they were re-booked in the jail for that theft and investigators forwarded reports to prosecutors for review.

Comments / 3

Related
MyNorthwest

Seattle Police intercept EBT fraud ring

The Seattle Police Department has seized drugs, handguns, and EBT cards in Beacon Hill after an investigation into a fraud ring. Late in the summer, Seattle Police began an operation investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise in exchange for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. Detectives...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police arrest 2 men suspected in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested two men who allegedly were involved in a scheme to exploit victims' access to EBT and food assistance and used EBT in exchange for drugs. Police said these types of exchanges often happen outside Lam's Seafood, an Asian grocery market near Seattle's Chinatown International...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shots fired during Tukwila gas station robbery

An armed robber fired shots during a gas station robbery on Friday morning in Tukwila, according to police. At about 1:06 a.m., Tukwila officers responded to a report of an armed robbery with shots fired at the 76 gas station in the 13000 block of Interurban Avenue South. Multiple officers...
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Burien (Burien, WA)

According to the King County Sheriff’s County, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Burien. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the hit-and-run accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 12200 block of Roseburg Avenue. The victim was walking on the sidewalk when he...
BURIEN, WA
KING 5

Carjacking, assault suspect arrested in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — A man was arrested after he stole two vehicles and caused multiple crashes on Wednesday evening. According to the Kirkland Police Department (KPD), the suspect stole a car from a local dealership that was being detailed at the time. The suspect then crashed the car around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 124th Street and 124th Avenue Northeast.
BOTHELL, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Gunfire outside E Madison Safeway sends bullet through window

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. Stabbing: Neighbors came to...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 injured after another string of shootings in Everett

The Everett Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in a string of shootings in Everett early Saturday morning. According to EPD, at 12:30 a.m., officers received reports of a man who was shot in the 2600 block of Beverly Boulevard. Responding crews transported the man to an area hospital for treatment.
EVERETT, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy