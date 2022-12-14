Read full article on original website
New Jersey Department of Health announces infection prevention grant awards to train healthcare personnel in New Jersey
NEW JERSE – The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) has awarded over $1 million in federal funds to support the prevention and spread of communicable diseases through surveillance, education, treatment, prevention and infection control. NJDOH received $1,014,576 under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Nursing Home and...
Item 9 Labs Corp. plans to open its first New Jersey recreational dispensary in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Item 9 Labs Corp., a vertically integrated U.S. cannabis franchisor and operator, announced Friday that its dispensary franchise, Unity Rd., is expanding its footprint with a new store in Franklin Township in Somerset County. This marks the fourth U.S. state for the burgeoning...
Food supply challenges led Norwescap to create innovative solutions
NEW JERSEY – The idea of food pantries having empty shelves, especially during the holiday season, is a devastating one – yet many pantries across the country, and here in New Jersey, have struggled to keep enough food in stock to support the growing number of families who are relying on them.
NJ recreational cannabis sales jump to more than $100M in 2022 third quarter
NEW JERSEY – Sales receipts on recreational cannabis in New Jersey for July 2022 to September 2022 totaled $116,572,533. With medicinal cannabis sales included, the total goes up to $177,710,764, according to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. There are now 20 dispensaries in New Jersey selling recreational cannabis;...
Warren County Commissioner James Kern elected to NJAC board
NEW JERSEY – Warren County Commissioner James R. Kern III is joining the executive board of the New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC), the non-partisan organization that advocates for legislation, regulations, and policy directives that empower county governments to operate more effectively and efficiently. Organization members approved the slate...
New Jersey labor market sees solid growth in November
NEW JERSEY – Nonfarm employment increased by 11,700 jobs in November on the continued strength of the private sector, which added 11,400 jobs, the 31st consecutive month of growth dating back to May 2020, according to preliminary estimates produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment reached a...
Man claiming to be contractor arrested after taking deposit for work not done in Sussex County
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man claiming to be a contractor has been arrested Wednesday for allegedly taking a $500 deposit from a Vernon Township resident and never came back to do the work, according to police. Michael Regan of Haledon Borough was arrested and...
Man arrested in burglary of Sussex County home
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged in connection with the burglary of a Vernon Township home that took place in November, according to police. On Wednesday, November 23, a resident from the Scenic Lakes section of the township reported that his house...
