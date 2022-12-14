ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mazars Group Suspends All Work With Crypto Clients Including Binance, Crypto.com, Citing Concerns Over Public Perception of Proof of Reserves

Accounting firm Mazars Group has suspended all work with its crypto clients, according to its former client and the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance. The decision to cut ties with Binance, KuCoin and Crypto.com comes just after the global accounting firm released "proof of reserve" reports for several digital asset exchanges.
NBC Miami

9 Million People Received Student Debt Forgiveness Emails With an Error—Here's What Borrowers Need to Know

President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan is still on hold for everyone. But at least 9 million borrowers may have further confusion about their debt forgiveness. In November, the Department of Education began informing borrowers that their applications for student loan forgiveness had been processed or approved. But 9 million of those emails had an error, according to an Education Department spokesperson.

