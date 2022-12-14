Read full article on original website
One Shaken Up in County Road 22 Wreck Tuesday Morning
One person was “shaken up” in a single vehicle accident in Cherokee County shortly before 9:30 Tuesday morning. The driver, identified as a resident of Georgia, apparently lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of County Roads 22 and 556 at Mud Creek, then veered off the roadway, struck a culvert and landed in the water.
Man dead after striking embankment, overturning in Talladega County
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Eastaboga man is dead following a car accident in Talladega County Sunday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that NaDaniel J. Henderson, 34, was injured around 1:25 a.m., when the car he was driving on Alabama 21 left the roadway, struck an embankment, then overturned. He was not […]
Fenton woman injured in an accident on Hwy 30
A Fenton woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 at La Kenney Lane on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Aureliano Cruz Garcia of High Ridge was driving a 2009 Chevy Express and the vehicle suffered a defect and came to a stop in the right lane. The vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 31-year-old Catherine Anderson of Fenton. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by private conveyance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 6:30 on Monday night.
DeKalb County authorities arrest 34 on drug-related charges
The arrests were the result of several agencies assisting each other, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATED: City of Anniston Transit Alert for Railroad Crossing Closures
Anniston, AL – Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, released an updated transit alert for rail road crossing closures. Please be aware of multiple railroad crossing closures that are now tentatively scheduled to begin the week of Dec. 27, 2022.
Centre Man Driving Truck Involved In Fatal Crash
Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed Saturday, when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided head on with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre. Apparently the driver of the truck was not injured in the crash and his name was not released by Alabama State Troopers investigating the accident.
Blount Co. Courthouse closed Tuesday due to threat
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Courthouse is closed December 20 due to a threat. Sheriff Mark Moon says all buildings are clear of any threats right now. All employees and personnel have gone home, but deputies remain at the courthouse. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
1 killed after head-on collision with tractor-trailer
Alabama State Troopers say a Lineville man has died after a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Saturday in Clay County. Troopers identified the deceased as James L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville. They said the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. Saturday, when the 2003 Lincoln Town Car Simpkins was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a man from Centre.
One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided a release in the last hour explaining the incident and how a man died from injuries sustained during a shooting incident on Monday, and who is responsible for the incident. The GBI reported that Antonio Johnson, 29, of a Hutto Road address, was shot and later died from the […] The post One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road appeared first on Polk Today.
Missing 6-year-old Springville girl found safe, police say
Springville police say a 6-year-old St. Clair County girl has been found safe. Joslyn Marie Campbell, 6, had reportedly last been seen around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of U.S. 11 in Springville. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an emergency missing child alert. According to police, Springville...
Grant man killed in Sunday shooting
Authorities confirm a man died in a shooting in Marshall County over the weekend.
Missing Child Alert issued for six-year-old Springville girl
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has issued a Missing Child Alert for a six-year-old girl from Springville in St. Clair County. Joslyn Campbell is described as a white female standing at 3'7" and weighing 45 pounds. She has been missing since Sunday, Dec. 18. Anyone who sees her is...
Calhoun County braces for impact of Friday’s arctic blast
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabamians brace for the upcoming arctic blast impact, many communities are preparing warming shelters to protect people from the dangerous elements. The Bridge at First United Methodist Church has been a warming station open since last Thursday providing two warm meals a day and a warm place to sleep as the […]
Hard Freeze Warning for Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 5 to 12 will be. possible in northern portions of Central Alabama. Temperatures. as low as 10 to 15 will be possible in southern portions of.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, December 21st
Bobby Brackin, age 42 of Collinsvillle – Bench Warrant;. Geoffrey Saylor, 44 of Pisgah – Alias Writ of Arrest;. Nicholas Banks, age 31 of Cedar Bluff – UPOCS, UPOM 2nd Degree;, UPODP, Attempting to Elude, Person Forbidden to Carry a Firearm, Domestic Violence/Harrassment. and. Brian Johnson, age...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting
GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday in Grant. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Elkins Road. A male was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
