Investigation underway after sprinkler system puts out small fire at Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a sprinkler system put out a small fire in a utility area at Colorado College.

Wednesday, Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an "automatic fire alarm," just after 7 a.m. in Mathias Hall.

Crews said the small fire was extinguished by the building's sprinkler system.

Crews said no injuries were reported following the incident.

The fire remains under investigation.

