Justin Jefferson Should Receive Serious Consideration for NFL MVP*. The short answer to this question is a resounding “yes!”. Justin Jefferson is having an All-Pro season and whether he is thrown the football or not, is affecting the way defenses attempt to stop the Vikings’ offense. He is the best player on a 10-3 team (tied for the second-best record in the entire league) that has a four-game lead in the NFC North Division. He is the focal point of every defensive coordinator in the league playing the Vikings—as they have double-covered him constantly yet he still makes plays that put his team in position to win football games. If you define the league Most Valuable Player as the one player a team cannot afford to be without to achieve the same success (isn’t that what WAR means???), then Jefferson is that player. He means as much or more to his team’s success than any player in the NFL.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO