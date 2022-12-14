Read full article on original website
Some of the Goofy Stats from the Vikings Historic Comeback
On Saturday with the entire NFL world watching, the Minnesota Vikings followed up a sorry first half effort with the greatest comeback in NFL history. It was a terrific way to celebrate the 1000th game in franchise history, and there are some very goofy stats from the Vikings historic comeback to discuss. Here’s just a few of them.
Oberle’s Fact or Fiction: Justin Jefferson Should Receive Serious Consideration for NFL MVP
Justin Jefferson Should Receive Serious Consideration for NFL MVP*. The short answer to this question is a resounding “yes!”. Justin Jefferson is having an All-Pro season and whether he is thrown the football or not, is affecting the way defenses attempt to stop the Vikings’ offense. He is the best player on a 10-3 team (tied for the second-best record in the entire league) that has a four-game lead in the NFC North Division. He is the focal point of every defensive coordinator in the league playing the Vikings—as they have double-covered him constantly yet he still makes plays that put his team in position to win football games. If you define the league Most Valuable Player as the one player a team cannot afford to be without to achieve the same success (isn’t that what WAR means???), then Jefferson is that player. He means as much or more to his team’s success than any player in the NFL.
Garrett Bradbury Listed Among 5 Vikings Inactives
The Minnesota Vikings have released their inactives list for Week 15, and among the five players that won’t suit up is included starting center Garrett Bradbury. This will be the second consecutive week that Bradbury sits out with a back injury. Here’s the full list:. CB Kalon Barnes.
The Vikings 1000th Game Ends with Largest Comeback in NFL History
On Saturday, U.S. Bank Stadium played host to the Minnesota Vikings 1000th game in their franchise’s history, including playoffs games, and it was the first game coached by someone named Saturday on a Saturday. The Vikings played host to the Indianapolis Colts for the occasion, and if anyone told you how this game would end when the Colts jumped out to a 33-0 lead, no one would have believed you.
Thielen Continues to Impress for Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings currently employ one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. While Justin Jefferson is the headline grabber, there’s nothing stopping fans from appreciating what Adam Thielen has become either. Even as he now is an aging veteran, Thielen continues to impress for Minnesota in 2022.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Five Vikings Are Questionable for Week 15
The Minnesota Vikings released their final injury report for Week 15, and officially five Vikings are questionable for Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. They are the following players:. C Garrett Bradbury. CB Cam Dantzler. OLB Danielle Hunter. OLB Patrick Jones II. DT Harrison Phillips. Bradbury, Dantzler, and Phillips...
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Offense (FULL)
The college football season is rapidly approaching its conclusion, and over the course of the past few weeks, PurplePTSD has been compiling 2023 NFL Draft rankings for each position on the offensive side of the ball. Now that we’ve officially reached the end of those rankings, we have put each of the rankings all in one place for you to easily find them. Happy reading!
The View from VT: Main Defensive Problem, Darrisaw’s Return, & Pass Rusher Chance
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer in “The View from VT,” a weekly piece. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week.
The Skol Debate: Is It Time to Embrace Doom and Gloom in Vikings Land?
Doom and gloom in Vikings land. It’s like peanut butter and jelly, peaches and cream, or wine and cheese: the two just go together. The Vikings’ recent shellacking at the hands of the Lions has brought a fresh infusion of woe. At various points, it’d be easy to forget that this team has piled up 10 wins and is one lonely win away from securing the North.
The Perils of Being a Vikings Writer (And Fan)
The Perils of Being a Vikings Writer (And Fan) Writing about – and cheering for – the Vikings is not for the faint of heart. Need proof? Look no further than their most recent game. They entered the half down 33 points to Jeff Saturday’s Colts. Yes, the same Colts fresh off a 54-19 shellacking from the Cowboys. They were thoroughly dominating the Vikings, squashing any hope of a victorious Saturday and NFC North clinch.
The Vikings’ Depth Chart Heading into their Week 15 Colts Game
Can Kevin O’Connell overcome Jeff Saturday? If successful, O’Connell will help push his team to an excellent 11th win and its first division title since 2017. That’s an outcome we can all get on board with. Indeed, winning the NFC North is goal #1 for the season, and today’s game could make it a reality.
Jonathan Taylor May Remember Minnesota Fondly
After a breakout season last year for the Indianapolis Colts, Jonathan Taylor hasn’t seen the same level of success in 2022. He led the league in rushing last year with 1,811 yards. It earned him high picks in fantasy football, and brought on a belief he would make a difference this season. It has been much harder sledding, but he must be excited about an opportunity against Minnesota.
Eric Kendricks – Minnesota’s Sensational MLB – Needs to Elevate
For the past few seasons, Vikings fans have grown accustomed to seeing Eric Kendricks be a true difference maker on defense. The 2015 second-round pick became one of the game’s preeminent linebackers, largely due to his ability to play so instinctively. His ability to shoot through gaps for a TFL or hang with a receiver working down the seam was sensational. In 2019, Kendricks was very rightly given the first-time All Pro honor for his elite play. That year, he finished with a 90.2 grade on PFF, a remarkable number.
Vikings Defense Should Feast on Saturday
It’s weird to think that there will ever be a positive outcome for a defense that has been as bad as Ed Donatell’s unit. The Detroit Lions carved them up like a Thanksgiving turkey on Sunday, and it’s been five weeks of madness. When the Indianapolis Colts come to town on Saturday, however, the Vikings defense should find excitement in opportunity.
Is it Time to Rename the MVP?
The Minnesota Vikings are very clearly a good football team. Flawed, yes, but good. They are elite on offense largely because they employ the NFL’s best wide receiver in the form of Justin Jefferson. In the midst of another insane year, he remains an afterthought in the MVP discussion. Has the time come to rename the MVP or reinvent the award altogether?
(Psycho) Analyzing the 2022 Vikings Defense
Where the Vikings defense is concerned, in our ongoing love affair with the Vikings, we’re becoming…defensive. We’ve reached the point in the season where we fans have questioned our relationship with our beloved, and challenged them to make us forget the checkered past by proving that they deserve our trust, by exceeding all of our previous expectations.
Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Week 15 vs. Indianapolis Colts
The Minnesota Vikings did not clinch the NFC North title last weekend, losing to the Detroit Lions by a score of 34-23. After falling to 10-3, they now head back home to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. Prior to Saturday’s game, get to know the Vikings opponent a little bit in this ongoing series.
Week 15 NFL Picks: The Vikings End Their Drought
Lions -2 (W) Vikings/Lions O43 points (W) Browns/Bengals U47 points (W) The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to a roaring start with Brock Purdy as their quarterback. On the other side, the Seahawks have gone into a freefall, losing three of their last four games. This includes a loss to the Carolina Panthers this past weekend.
A Simple Look at the Colts in Week 15
This is Episode 179 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Edgerrin James, who drops by [unexpectedly] to chat about Vikings-Colts. Particularly, the loss in Detroit and the Vikings + Colts running backs are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism —...
