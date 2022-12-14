ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastland, TX

‘I knew we were fixing to get it bad’: Eastland couple describes surviving storm that left home destroyed

BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6nGn_0jiG7KtW00

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- It was just before six in the morning when Toni and Truitt Hart got warning that a tornado might be headed toward their home just southeast of Lake Leon. In a matter of seconds, that warning proved true.

“I was standing up by my bed to find my shoes and stuff, and I saw this wall going like this, and I knew we were fixing to get it bad. . . I heard it break, and so I fell in the floor to keep from getting hit. My husband was still in the bed, and it got glass and everything all over him,” said Toni Hart.

A large oak tree was uprooted and came crashing through their second story bedroom wall. The tree was quickly followed by harsh winds and rain that went shooting through their stairwell and blew out the back wall of their home.

“It was over just like that it just on through, so it was done very quickly,” Hart said.

Though over quickly, the damage was done, but it wasn’t long before their family, friends, neighbors, and neighbors’ neighbors came to help clean up the mess left by the storm.

“There’s people that came that I don’t even know who they were…helping. I mean it’s just part of living in this part of the world. People see something happening, and they’re gonna come help,” Hart said.

Working all day and well into the evening, the community got debris sorted into piles and salvaged what they could to be stored in their homes until the Harts can rebuild.

Aside from an uninhabited cabin that was leveled by the storm, the Harts had the only home reported damaged. All things considered, Hart says she’s just thankful to be alive and thankful for such wonderful friends.

“I’m not dead, so I guess I can laugh. You know, you gotta look at it that way…friends will help you through it. Family will help you through it. As long as you’re okay, well, this other stuff…it’s stuff so – it’ll be alright,” said hart.

Hart says they were insured and are doing alright financially. They attend the Lake Leon Baptist Church. Their pastor Craig Rhotn says anyone wishing to donate to their rebuilding can do so through the church by calling (254) 271-9509 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Structure fire results in total loss in 1600 block of Main Blvd.

The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. A report of a structure fire came in at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1606 Main Blvd. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy fire showing from the structure. Crews pulled handlines for a defensive fire attack. The structure was completely involved. The fire origin and cause are undetermined due to the intensity and extent of the fire.
BROWNWOOD, TX
KXAN

‘Move Over, Slow Down,’ Mills Co. tow truck driver killed in crash

MILLS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The family of a tow truck operator killed in a hit and run while on-duty wants to see the Move Over Law taken more seriously. It requires drivers to move over a line or slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit while passing emergency vehicles, law enforcement, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, TxDOT vehicles or other highway construction.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Brownwood couple charged with capital murder in death of 9-year-old

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A couple in Brown County have been charged with four indictments, including capital murder, in regards to the death of HardiQuinn Hill. On August 22, 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill was pronounced deceased. On September 27, her mother, 47-year-old Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner and her partner 42-year-old Jamie Faye Anderson were arrested. They were […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Christmas decorations, packages reported stolen from homes in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Vogel Avenue – Deadly ConductA victim reported an unknown suspect pointed […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘It’s okay to ask for help’: Dealing with seasonal depression and grief during the holidays, resources in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The holiday season is typically a happy time to spend with family and friends. For some people, the winter season can trigger seasonal depression, a form of depression that occurs during the late fall and early winter. Stacey Sanford, Regional CEO Administrator at Oceans Behavioral Hospital, said seasonal depression can look […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Airstrip Attack returns to the Big Country next year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Airstrip Attack, a street car race that takes place on airport runways, will return to the Big Country next October. Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said Airstrip Attack loves the Abilene Regional Airport runway, as it is very wide and long, making it a great place to host this event. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Teen victim receives letter from potential stalker in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Lillius Street – Assault Family ViolencePolice responded to a disturbance in […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

House Total Loss After Late Night Fire

The Brownwood Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 11:55 pm Wednesday night at 1606 Main Blvd on the city’s north side. According to the fire department report, crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the structure. The fire origin and cause are undetermined due to the intensity and extent of the fire. The structure was deemed a total loss with $50,000 worth of damage. There was no damage to any of the surrounding structures or equipment.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Buffalo Gap Road Construction Update: about a quarter way finished

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the sight of construction cones near the Mall of Abilene becoming a familiar sight, when the construction will be complete? Abilene Metropolitan Planning Organization received an update from a TxDOT representative – they are only about a quarter of the way finished. This project stretches 1.2 miles from Winters Freeway […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Hidden Gems: Abilene couple comes out of retirement with Bear’s Bake Shop, uses business to help grieve after losing son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Bear’s Bake Shop is a gem that is truly hidden, because you will not find it in a typical brick and mortar location. The owners make homemade goodies, and what better place to do that than from your own home? The smell of your grandparent’s homemade baking is almost everyone’s favorite, […]
ABILENE, TX
Graham Leader

YCSO identifies human remains found in March in Young County

The Young County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of human remains found in March in the county. YCSO stated in a press release Thursday, Dec. 15 that examiners determined the remains belonged to Nathan Ray Daniels, who was reported missing since March 2021.According to the release, the remains, which were found Sunday, March 6, were identified through DNA samples collected at the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. The DNA samples collected from the submitted remains were later sent to the Missing Person DNA Unit for analysis.“On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, I received notification and a copy of the Missing Persons DNA Report from UNTCHI. This report stated the confirmation of the DNA analysis comparison was the missing person, Nathan Ray Daniels,” YCSO Lt. Chris Moody wrote in the release.Moody said there was no evidence to support foul play in the case.For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 17 edition of The Graham Leader.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy