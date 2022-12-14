Read full article on original website
Global Stock Markets Decline After Another Fed Rate Hike
The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 0.50%, bringing the fund rate to a 15-year high as expected by the market. Investors were specifically looking for guidance from the regulator’s Chairman, Jerome Powells, regarding future interest rates, inflation and the economic outlook. In response to the event, the US Dollar, Gold and global assets saw higher levels of volatility.
Tickmill Hosted an Exclusive Event at The Shard in London
Tickmill UK Ltd, an FCA regulated broker with an established presence in the United Kingdom, hosted an exclusive event at The Shard – London for its clients. This special event took place on the 18th of November 2022 and brought together renowned market experts, financial industry stakeholders and Tickmill clients for a day filled with interesting speeches and discussions. Guest speakers included Erik Norland, Executive Director and Senior Economist of the CME Group; Neil Crammond, professional trader; Mike Seidl, market analyst; and Sandy Jadeja, chief market strategist.
FTX Seeks Permission to Sell 4 ‘Independent’ Subsidiaries
The collapsed crypto exchange, FTX has filed a motion in the United States Bankruptcy Court seeking permission to sell four subsidiaries. FTX Japan, FTX Europe, derivatives exchange LedgerX, and stock-clearing platform Embed are the named businesses. FTX Subsidiaries Facing Regulatory Scrutiny. All of these subsidiaries have been facing regulatory pressure...
Mina Samir Joins Windsor Brokers as MENA Business Development Head
Windsor Brokers has strengthened its leadership in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with the appointment of Mina Samir as the Regional Head of Business Development. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Regional Head of Business Development – MENA at Windsor Brokers!” Samir...
CFTC Charges Glen Point Capital for FX Market Manipulation
On Thursday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC ) in the U.S. filed a civil enforcement action against two Glen Point Capital entities and Neil Phillips, their Co-Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer, for market manipulation to trigger the payout of two binary options contracts. Along with the preliminary charges, the...
Laoura Salveta Joins Red Acre as CMO after Short Stint at BridgerPay
Laoura Salveta, BridgerPay’s former Head of Marketing, has joined the payment and compliance solutions provider, Red Acre as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Salveta left BridgerPay in October after six months, having joined the payment operations platform provider in May. BridgerPay Veteran Laoura Salveta Joins Red Acre. The executive,...
CLS’ FX ADV Drops -2% to $1.9trn in November, Rises 4% YoY
Average daily traded volumes (ADTV) on Continuous Linked Settlement (CLS), a New York-headquartered provider of settlement and aggregation services for the forex industry, decreased by -2% to $1.89 trillion in November 2022. However, year-over-year (YoY), the daily average improved by 4% last month, which is up from $1.81 trillion in the same period last year.
Nasdaq Ends 2022 with 70% of the Largest Global IPOs
Nasdaq (NQ: NDAQ), a global technology company, welcomed 156 initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2022 and raised $14.8 billion. The stock exchange hosted seven of the top ten largest global IPOs by proceeds, including TPG and Mobileye. Nasdaq Maintains Edge with IPO Market. According to the press release published on...
