Tickmill UK Ltd, an FCA regulated broker with an established presence in the United Kingdom, hosted an exclusive event at The Shard – London for its clients. This special event took place on the 18th of November 2022 and brought together renowned market experts, financial industry stakeholders and Tickmill clients for a day filled with interesting speeches and discussions. Guest speakers included Erik Norland, Executive Director and Senior Economist of the CME Group; Neil Crammond, professional trader; Mike Seidl, market analyst; and Sandy Jadeja, chief market strategist.

