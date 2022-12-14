ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids is $78K behind its goal

This year's Salvation Army Christmas Campaign could definitely use more of your change in the red kettles in 2022. Currently the Salvation Army reports it is $78,000 behind on fundraising efforts compared to the same time last year. You can help by donating to the Salvation Army's Virtual Red Kettle...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Handmade Holiday brings 43 local vendors to one storefront

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A holiday shop in Cedar Rapids is bringing 43 local vendors together under one storefront. Handmade Holiday is open for it’s sixth season in Lindale Mall. The store is only open for a portion of the year. They open November through Christmas Eve at 5p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

‘Together We Are’ campaign helps spread mental health awareness for West Delaware students

Manchester, Iowa (KCRG) -Students and staff at West Delaware Community School District are making sure the mental health of other students is not ignored. On Friday, they kicked off the “Together We Are” campaign to help address and improve students’ mental health. All three district schools had kids participate in activities promoting positive mental health.
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Apple Creek Canine Resort expands to meet demand after pandemic pet

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the American Kennel Club almost 50 percent of new dog owners last year said their decision to get a dog was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. All those new pets are leading to more demand for services at local pet care businesses. One of...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, December 17

A Cedar Rapids police officer has died after complications from a recent surgery. A winter wonderland in Cedar Rapids on Saturday helped bring the holiday spirit to children who are in foster care. Winter Ball Fashion Show debuts in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 7 hours ago. The first-ever Winter Fashion Ball...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City students test-drive virtual learning tools

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, five Iowa City West High School gathered to do what looked a lot like schoolwork. However, with 3D glasses and virtual reality headsets involved, it wasn’t work one would see in a typical classroom. The students were in Iowa EdTech Collaborative’s “Classroom of...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Rebraca, Sandfort lead Iowa over SE Missouri State 106-75

The Waterloo Police Department says they've recently received many reports of fraudulent and scam phone calls. Cedar Rapids officer dies unexpectedly after surgery. A Cedar Rapids police officer has died after complications from a recent surgery. Winter Ball Fashion Show debuts in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6 hours ago. The first-ever...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Santa and Mrs. Claus to be featured at Hiawatha Holiday Lights Parade

KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist gets pie to the face as Coats for Kids reaches milestone. Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara took multiple pies to the face, as monetary donations continue to come in for our Coats of Kids Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. A bill to prevent a federal government shutdown now heads to...
HIAWATHA, IA
KWQC

Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police warn of phone scams

A Cedar Rapids police officer has died after complications from a recent surgery. The first-ever Winter Fashion Ball showcased local fashion talent at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Hiawatha holds Holiday Lights Parade

How to recognize mental health difficulties others may be going through. Megan Isenberg with Four Oaks joins us to talk about recognizing mental health difficulties others may be going through this time of year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police say the vehicle suspected of drag racing was going more than...
HIAWATHA, IA

