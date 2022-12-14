Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Together We Achieve looking for volunteers to help pack, distribute food
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids organization is looking for volunteers to help get food to people in need. Together We Achieve, is an organization that wants to pack boxes of food to give to those in need this Holiday season. The organization is looking for people to...
Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids is $78K behind its goal
This year's Salvation Army Christmas Campaign could definitely use more of your change in the red kettles in 2022. Currently the Salvation Army reports it is $78,000 behind on fundraising efforts compared to the same time last year. You can help by donating to the Salvation Army's Virtual Red Kettle...
Winter Wonderland event benefits foster families
A winter wonderland in Cedar Rapids on Saturday helped bring the holiday spirit to children who are in foster care. The first-ever Winter Fashion Ball showcased local fashion talent at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Winter Wonderland Holiday Celebration helps fill kids in foster care system with holiday spirit.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter wonderland in Cedar Rapids on Saturday helped bring the holiday spirit to children who are in foster care. Non-profit Families Helping Families of Iowa held its annual holiday celebration at Hawkeye Downs. Kids could visit with Santa, make arts and crafts, and pick out toys to take with them.
Winter Ball Fashion Show debuts in Cedar Rapids
A winter wonderland in Cedar Rapids on Saturday helped bring the holiday spirit to children who are in foster care.
Handmade Holiday brings 43 local vendors to one storefront
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A holiday shop in Cedar Rapids is bringing 43 local vendors together under one storefront. Handmade Holiday is open for it’s sixth season in Lindale Mall. The store is only open for a portion of the year. They open November through Christmas Eve at 5p.m.
‘Together We Are’ campaign helps spread mental health awareness for West Delaware students
Manchester, Iowa (KCRG) -Students and staff at West Delaware Community School District are making sure the mental health of other students is not ignored. On Friday, they kicked off the “Together We Are” campaign to help address and improve students’ mental health. All three district schools had kids participate in activities promoting positive mental health.
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More restaurants are expected to close their doors in the months ahead. It comes as a number of local restaurants have shut down over the last several weeks. The closures are happening at seemingly popular restaurants. Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids closed it’s doors last month....
Apple Creek Canine Resort expands to meet demand after pandemic pet
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the American Kennel Club almost 50 percent of new dog owners last year said their decision to get a dog was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. All those new pets are leading to more demand for services at local pet care businesses. One of...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, December 17
The first-ever Winter Fashion Ball showcased local fashion talent at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency order to stop C6-Zero from operating in the state of Iowa after its plant in Marengo exploded and injured more than ten people last week. The order said the facility is “a clear threat to public health...
Iowa City students test-drive virtual learning tools
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, five Iowa City West High School gathered to do what looked a lot like schoolwork. However, with 3D glasses and virtual reality headsets involved, it wasn’t work one would see in a typical classroom. The students were in Iowa EdTech Collaborative’s “Classroom of...
Rebraca, Sandfort lead Iowa over SE Missouri State 106-75
Cedar Rapids officer dies unexpectedly after surgery. A Cedar Rapids police officer has died after complications from a recent surgery.
Santa and Mrs. Claus to be featured at Hiawatha Holiday Lights Parade
KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist gets pie to the face as Coats for Kids reaches milestone. Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara took multiple pies to the face, as monetary donations continue to come in for our Coats of Kids Campaign.
Cedar Rapids water main break closes street, repairs to take 2 weeks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in northeast Cedar Rapids may need to find a new route for the next couple of weeks. The City of Cedar Rapids said there was a water main break at 29th Street northeast. The city says the street will be closed from A Avenue...
C6-Zero Employee: Plant often had fires, chemicals on the ground and didn’t pay employees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Before an explosion at C6-Zero’s plant in Marengo, Logan Homer said he was driving to confront C6-Zero′s co-founder Howard Brand because he wasn’t fully paid for more than a month’s worth of work. “I actually ended up losing a house, because...
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
Waterloo Police warn of phone scams
A Cedar Rapids police officer has died after complications from a recent surgery. The first-ever Winter Fashion Ball showcased local fashion talent at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Hiawatha holds Holiday Lights Parade
How to recognize mental health difficulties others may be going through. Megan Isenberg with Four Oaks joins us to talk about recognizing mental health difficulties others may be going through this time of year.
Waterloo Restaurant In Business For 70+ Years Demolished
A staple of the city of Waterloo is ending 2022 as rubble. A building that had been standing for more than 70 years has been demolished. It's been a troubling and heartwarming few months for one Waterloo business. We reported in late October that the eatery D+K Hickory House went...
