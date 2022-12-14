PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It was a violent start to the weekend in Portsmouth, as four people were sent to the hospital in two separate early-morning shootings, police said. The first shooting was reported near the 3100 block of High Street, not far from London Boulevard. Police said an adult man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. A second man was also hurt, but is expected to recover.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO