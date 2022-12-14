Read full article on original website
Hampton History Museum to tell 'The Legend of the Christmas Spider'
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton History Museum is gearing up to tell a special holiday story believed to originate from Eastern Europe in the 1800s during “Hampton for the Holidays: The Legend of the Christmas Spider.”. The story tells of one Christmas Eve when a mother tucked her...
Questions circulate after 'Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade' canceled in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An event meant to spread holiday cheer led to some confusion and frustration Saturday night. Organizers moved forward with a massive community toy drive, despite the City of Portsmouth cancelling a part of the event. A City spokesperson said a permit for the Miracle on High...
Horton Wreath Society prepares to lay wreaths on graves of veterans
SUFFOLK, Va. — Since 2008, the nonprofit Horton Wreath Society and generous donors have supplied live balsam wreaths every holiday season for every grave site at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. Saturday, Dec. 16 will be the big day this year, starting at 9:30...
Foodbank feeds over 2,000 families through holiday distribution event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held their annual holiday food distribution event on Tuesday at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. In partnership with the Virginia Department of Human Services, they fed 2,087 households with Christmas just around the corner. This...
Longtime 13News Now Production Manager Greg Brauer retires
NORFOLK, Va. — The year was 1975...The Bee Gees' "Jive Talkin’" was jumping up the charts, the war in Vietnam was ending, and it was the golden age of local news. Here at WVEC, a young go-getter named Greg Brauer was starting his career in the station’s then-film department.
13News Now Vault: Pogs dominated Christmas of 1994
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Leading up to the mid-90s, the hottest toys were all about tech. Nintendo and Game Boy in the mid to late 1980s, and then Talkboy in 1993. But in 1994, there was a craze over something that may not even be considered a toy by today’s standards.
Two overnight shootings leave four people hurt in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It was a violent start to the weekend in Portsmouth, as four people were sent to the hospital in two separate early-morning shootings, police said. The first shooting was reported near the 3100 block of High Street, not far from London Boulevard. Police said an adult man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. A second man was also hurt, but is expected to recover.
Cruises coming year-round to Norfolk, beginning in 2025
NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line plans to bring year-round sailings to Nauticus and the City of Norfolk, beginning in 2025. The weekly cruise service is set to begin on February 18, 2025, and will rotate between 6-day and 8-day sailings to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean aboard the 3,000-passenger Carnival Sunshine cruise ship.
Norfolk nonprofit brings early Christmas to Young Terrace neighborhood
NORFOLK, Va. — There's plenty of holiday cheer starting to spread around town, and families in Norfolk's Young Terrace Community experienced it this weekend. On Saturday, the Young Terrace Community Center turned into a holiday party. Several families attended "Christmas in the Neighborhood," hosted by nonprofit, Reck League. Volunteers...
'Give to many, not just one' | Street signs discouraging panhandling to go up in certain areas of Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Signs in the Centerville area of Virginia Beach will soon go up, discouraging drivers from giving money to panhandlers. On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council issued the go-ahead for the initiative led by Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten. The approval means that a pilot study of up to one year will get underway in Wooten's district.
Salvation Army cuts ribbon to start distributing Angel Tree Christmas gifts
NORFOLK, Va. — Every year, the Salvation Army of South Hampton Roads helps thousands of families through the Angel Tree program. That's a toy, clothing and shoe drive that collects gifts for children to open on Christmas morning. 13News Now is a proud sponsor. On Monday, leaders cut the...
Norfolk's top cop talks establishing a 'Real Time Crime Center'
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is trying to step up its game when it comes to using crime-fighting technology. In a presentation to City Council this week, interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith explained why forming a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) will advance the department. "It's becoming a more and...
Water line break causes traffic headaches in Downtown Norfolk for second day
NORFOLK, Va. — A water line that broke in Downtown Norfolk continues to cause issues for a second straight day, after it flooded streets and impacted commuters. Hampton Roads Transit tweeted shortly before 9:45 a.m. Wednesday that the light rail service, the Tide, was halted near City Hall and Monticello Station due to the flooding and possible damage to the road.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts fast-track job fair
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In just one month, all bets are on the table at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Before the doors open, casino executives wanted to hold one more job fair to fill about 200 positions. “I’m hoping that I’m a fit in the job that I pursue,” said...
Man critically hurt after shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard, said PPD
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is seriously hurt following a shooting Saturday night. The shooting happened near the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. The department tweeted about the incident around 8:15 p.m. Medics rushed a man to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. The...
Several students, adults hurt in school bus crash in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A school bus crash in Virginia Beach left several children and two adults hurt Thursday afternoon, according to police. All of them are expected to be okay. People who work nearby spoke about the aftermath. "We see that. We get sad," Gobran Hizam, a partner...
Autopsy reveals how 2-year-old girl died in Virginia Beach hotel room
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Leandra Andrade stood before a Virginia Beach judge Wednesday morning, months after police discovered her and her child in an Oceanfront motel room. In court, prosecutors revealed that 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of “acute diphenhydramine toxicity.” Diphenhydramine is commonly referred to as "Benadryl," according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge undergoes controlled burn
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia Beach is undergoing a controlled burn Tuesday to improve the habitat for different birds. The fire isn't expected to impact the refuge's trails, which will stay open during the burn. In a Facebook post, officials said the...
Military Circle Mall's vaccine clinic officially closing its doors
NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, a clinic that’s given over 150,000 COVID-19 shots is closing its doors. Norfolk's Military Circle Mall has been an integral part in testing and vaccinating throughout the pandemic, but health department leaders said it's time to shift gears. 13News Now has visited this...
Man shot at hotel in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday morning that left a man hurt. According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got the call shortly before 7 a.m. to respond to the 700 block of Monticello Avenue. That's the Wyndham Garden Hotel. When they...
