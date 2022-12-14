ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Two overnight shootings leave four people hurt in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It was a violent start to the weekend in Portsmouth, as four people were sent to the hospital in two separate early-morning shootings, police said. The first shooting was reported near the 3100 block of High Street, not far from London Boulevard. Police said an adult man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. A second man was also hurt, but is expected to recover.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Cruises coming year-round to Norfolk, beginning in 2025

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line plans to bring year-round sailings to Nauticus and the City of Norfolk, beginning in 2025. The weekly cruise service is set to begin on February 18, 2025, and will rotate between 6-day and 8-day sailings to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean aboard the 3,000-passenger Carnival Sunshine cruise ship.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Norfolk nonprofit brings early Christmas to Young Terrace neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — There's plenty of holiday cheer starting to spread around town, and families in Norfolk's Young Terrace Community experienced it this weekend. On Saturday, the Young Terrace Community Center turned into a holiday party. Several families attended "Christmas in the Neighborhood," hosted by nonprofit, Reck League. Volunteers...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

'Give to many, not just one' | Street signs discouraging panhandling to go up in certain areas of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Signs in the Centerville area of Virginia Beach will soon go up, discouraging drivers from giving money to panhandlers. On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council issued the go-ahead for the initiative led by Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten. The approval means that a pilot study of up to one year will get underway in Wooten's district.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Water line break causes traffic headaches in Downtown Norfolk for second day

NORFOLK, Va. — A water line that broke in Downtown Norfolk continues to cause issues for a second straight day, after it flooded streets and impacted commuters. Hampton Roads Transit tweeted shortly before 9:45 a.m. Wednesday that the light rail service, the Tide, was halted near City Hall and Monticello Station due to the flooding and possible damage to the road.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts fast-track job fair

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In just one month, all bets are on the table at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Before the doors open, casino executives wanted to hold one more job fair to fill about 200 positions. “I’m hoping that I’m a fit in the job that I pursue,” said...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Autopsy reveals how 2-year-old girl died in Virginia Beach hotel room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Leandra Andrade stood before a Virginia Beach judge Wednesday morning, months after police discovered her and her child in an Oceanfront motel room. In court, prosecutors revealed that 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of “acute diphenhydramine toxicity.” Diphenhydramine is commonly referred to as "Benadryl," according to the Food and Drug Administration.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Man shot at hotel in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday morning that left a man hurt. According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got the call shortly before 7 a.m. to respond to the 700 block of Monticello Avenue. That's the Wyndham Garden Hotel. When they...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy