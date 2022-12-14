ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amazon Workers Will Go on Formal Strike for the First Time in the UK

Employees at Amazon's Coventry warehouse in central England voted Friday to go on strike. It will be the first legally mandated strike to take place in the U.K. The walkout will add to the wave of industrial action happening across the U.K. Hundreds of Amazon workers will go on strike,...
How to Manage Cash and Stay Out of Debt Running a Business in a Recession

Melissa Bradley of 1863 Ventures has supported over 3,000 minority businesses through accelerator programs, 98% of which survived the pandemic. She has some advice for business owners on how to stay out of bad debt, make the right investments, and keep sales flowing through a recession. Melissa Bradley has helped...
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings and Economic Data Should Give Clues on Fed Policy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...
9 Million People Received Student Debt Forgiveness Emails With an Error—Here's What Borrowers Need to Know

President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan is still on hold for everyone. But at least 9 million borrowers may have further confusion about their debt forgiveness. In November, the Department of Education began informing borrowers that their applications for student loan forgiveness had been processed or approved. But 9 million of those emails had an error, according to an Education Department spokesperson.

