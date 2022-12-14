Read full article on original website
New Bedford Man Convicted of Dartmouth Murder
FALL RIVER — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was convicted of murdering 37-year-old Joseph Tavares outside a Dartmouth hotel in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted 52-year-old Robert Rose of first degree murder on...
Weymouth Woman Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing 19-Year-Old Ryan Martin In 2020
A 29-year-old woman from Weymouth was sentenced to 13-15 years in prison for stabbing a 19-year-old man to death more than two years ago, officials said.Kelsey Debello was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Ryan Martin on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Norfolk County District Att…
New Bedford Man Charged With Beating and Paralyzing Girlfriend’s Dog
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a prior conviction for aggravated rape is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge, after allegedly beating his girlfriend's elderly dog until he was paralyzed. Court documents show 38-year-old Brandon St. Don is charged with one count of animal cruelty following...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident
A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
YAHOO!
Man indicted for 2001 Fairhaven rape through DA Quinn's Untested Rape Kit Initiative
FALL RIVER — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn's Untested Rape Kit Initiative has resulted in another indictment connected to a rape from more than two decades ago. Patrick Avila, 37, of Attleboro has been indicted by a Bristol County Grand Jury on a charge of rape of...
ABC6.com
Man arrested in New York City in connection to Stoughton murder
STOUGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man from was arrested Saturday in New York City in connection with the murder of a Stoughton woman. Victor Carter, a 39-year-old with recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, was arrested at Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City for the recent murder of Amber Buckner.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County felon facing up to 5 years in prison for manufacturing and dealing ghost guns
BOSTON – A Bristol County man pleaded guilty this week in federal court in Boston to dealing firearms without license, including “ghost guns.”. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 33-year-old William Viera, of Taunton, pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2023. Viera was arrested and charged on April 18, 2022.
25 people now facing charges in Merrimack Valley-based ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ trafficking enterprise
LOWELL, Mass. — A total of 25 people, many of whom are from the Merrimack Valley, are now facing charges in connection with the “Cocaine Cowboys” drug trafficking enterprise after state police announced four additional arrests Thursday. Garrett McCann, 23, Chad McCann, 29, Zaeqwan Rodriguez, 19, and...
Friends, Family Wrestle With Death Of Boston Man As Alleged Killer Faces Murder Charges
As the man accused of killing Jose Aponte was arraigned on murder charges Friday, Dec. 16, his family is working to keep his spirit alive. Michael Perry, 37, is accused of killing Aponte in a Boston apartment on 35 Northampton St. sometime last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. …
William Viera of Taunton pleads guilty to illegally dealing firearms, including ‘ghost guns’
A Taunton man pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license Thursday after federal agents said he used a 3D printer to make and sell ghost guns, according to U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office. William Viera, 33, was charged in a Boston federal court in August. Federal agents determined...
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
Troy Ashley, convicted of second-degree murder for killing his Mashpee roommate, granted parole
A former Mashpee man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his roommate who sold him “low-quality cocaine” was granted parole. The Massachusetts Parole Board granted parole to Troy Ashley, 53, who was serving a life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder on July 25, 2003. Ashley was convicted for the October 2001 fatal shooting of Frederick Brown. He also pleaded guilty to armed assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for his assault of a second victim and was sentenced to 12-15 years to run concurrently with his life sentence.
Saugus Drug Runner Who Helped Move 100,000 Fentanyl Pills Gets 2 Years: Feds
A 46-year-old Saugus woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a large drug ring that sold fake Percocet pills that were spiked with fentanyl was sentenced to two years in federal prison Friday, Dec. 16. Nicole Benton pleaded guilty in October to charges of conspiracy to manufacture, distr…
Boston police officer on leave after being arrested for domestic violence
BOSTON -- A Boston police officer has been arrested for domestic violence. James Kenneally is accused of assault and battery during a domestic incident with a family member, Boston Police said Saturday. He was placed on administrative leave. Kenneally was arrested on Monday afternoon and has already been arraigned. He has been with the force since 1997.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol county woman, son, accused of defrauding Rhode Island business of nearly half a million dollars
PROVIDENCE – The former office manager for a Pawtucket dermatologist’s office and her son are facing federal charges following a joint federal and state law enforcement embezzlement, fraud, and health care fraud investigation, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice,...
newbedfordguide.com
57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes
“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
Man Charged in Hate Crime Against New Bedford Election Commissioner Has Alleged History of Racial Slurs
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — More details have emerged about the man who allegedly got into a verbal altercation with New Bedford Election Commissioner Manny DeBrito at City Hall and who has subsequently been charged with a hate crime as a result. On November 19, DeBrito called New Bedford...
ABC6.com
A woman and her son were charged in connection to a federal fraud investigation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A former office manager for a dermatologist’s office in Pawtucket and her son were charged in connection to a federal financial and health care fraud investigation. U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said Tianna Keller, 66, is accused of using her managerial role her to commit...
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
