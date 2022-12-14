ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Convicted of Dartmouth Murder

FALL RIVER — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was convicted of murdering 37-year-old Joseph Tavares outside a Dartmouth hotel in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted 52-year-old Robert Rose of first degree murder on...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident

A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man arrested in New York City in connection to Stoughton murder

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man from was arrested Saturday in New York City in connection with the murder of a Stoughton woman. Victor Carter, a 39-year-old with recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, was arrested at Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City for the recent murder of Amber Buckner.
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County felon facing up to 5 years in prison for manufacturing and dealing ghost guns

BOSTON – A Bristol County man pleaded guilty this week in federal court in Boston to dealing firearms without license, including “ghost guns.”. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 33-year-old William Viera, of Taunton, pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2023. Viera was arrested and charged on April 18, 2022.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Troy Ashley, convicted of second-degree murder for killing his Mashpee roommate, granted parole

A former Mashpee man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his roommate who sold him “low-quality cocaine” was granted parole. The Massachusetts Parole Board granted parole to Troy Ashley, 53, who was serving a life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder on July 25, 2003. Ashley was convicted for the October 2001 fatal shooting of Frederick Brown. He also pleaded guilty to armed assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for his assault of a second victim and was sentenced to 12-15 years to run concurrently with his life sentence.
MASHPEE, MA
CBS Boston

Boston police officer on leave after being arrested for domestic violence

BOSTON -- A Boston police officer has been arrested for domestic violence. James Kenneally is accused of assault and battery during a domestic incident with a family member, Boston Police said Saturday. He was placed on administrative leave. Kenneally was arrested on Monday afternoon and has already been arraigned.  He has been with the force since 1997. 
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes

“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

