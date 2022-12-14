Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 7:41 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, US 30, east of Silveus Crossing, Warsaw. Driver: Hunter S. Baker, 21, North CR 875W, Etna Green., Baker lost control of his vehicle due to the icy road conditions, going off the road and rolling on its roof. He sustained abrasions to his knees and refuse medical treatment. Damage up to $25,000.
Evans Dies In Car Crash
ELKHART COUNTY — Shane Evans, 51, North Webster, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning, Dec. 16. The crash was at 5:29 a.m. at CR 31 north of CR 46, south of Goshen. Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports Evans was northbound on CR 31 in a...
North Webster man killed in accident near Goshen
GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of Goshen. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on CR 31, 1.84 about two miles south of the Goshen city limits. Evans...
Warsaw police ranks surging with addition of five officers
WARSAW — The city of Warsaw swore in five new officers on Friday – the most at the same time in recent history. Three of the five new additions – Dustin Creft, Jeremy Rau and Brandon Fugate – have graduated from Indiana Police Academy and moved beyond their probationary periods with WPD.
Man found not guilty in August 2020 shooting on Roosevelt Avenue
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to case documents. Brandon Stahl was found not guilty on Thursday following a four-day trial. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 21, 2020, police were...
Two From Syracuse Arrested For Burglary, Theft
SYRACUSE — Two people from Syracuse are facing charges after stealing more than $2,000 worth of items from a man. Beth Nicole Davis, 31, 706 S. Thwaits Court, Syracuse; and Travis L. Pierce, 31, 304 W. Hillside Drive, Syracuse, are each charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; and theft, a level 6 felony.
Rochester man dies after getting hit by SUV on U.S. 31 in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a Rochester man is dead after he was hit by an SUV on Thursday night in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash just before 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
SUV crashes head-on with horse and buggy; 2 hospitalized, authorities say
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Authorities in Indiana say two people were injured in a crash that involved an SUV and a horse and buggy. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 Thursday when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a horse and buggy.
Portage infant's death considered to be suspicious
Portage police are investing the suspicious death of a baby boy. Portage police are investing the suspicious death of a baby boy.
Rochester Man Killed In U.S. 31 Accident
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was killed in an accident on U.S. 31 on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to an Indiana State Police press release, at approximately 7:27 p.m., the ISP and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash on U.S. 31 near CR 50E.
Five arrested after methamphetamine is found in Plymouth home
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Five people were arrested as a result of an investigation into illegal substances at a residence in Plymouth, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, detectives and K9 officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 43-year-old Tanya Mullins of Plymouth. Mullins...
Pedestrian struck and killed on U.S. 31 in Fulton County
ROCHESTER — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening. Officers with the State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called to an accident on U.S. 31 around 7:30 p.m. Police believe 51-year-old Steven Biggs had been...
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 16, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 16, 2022. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dwight Caradine, Sr. is wanted for Aggravated Battery. Winstin Cartright is wanted for a Probation Violation for the original conviction of...
Indiana man dies after being struck by SUV on US 31
ROCHESTER, Ind. – A 51-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV on U.S. 31 in northern Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 50 East. The preliminary […]
Man arrested after confessing to having meth and syringes in his vehicle
BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a Bedford Police officer located a male near a Jeep Compass parked next to a storage container in the Lowe’s parking lot. The vehicle windows were covered with blankets and a male was shuffling around inside. When...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. General Audit Corporation v. Gene Boes, $3,037.78. Todd Holmes, $2,744.86. Dennis Jones, $264.72. Robert Lonjin, $253.73. Keegan Quintero, $2,131.35. Robert Sherman, $273.60. Joshua Stone, $525.
Michigan City conducting investigation, need help identifying woman
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation officers are conducting. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling Det. Lt. Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077. You...
Shane Christopher Evans — PENDING
Shane Christopher Evans, 51, North Webster, died Dec. 16, 2022, after a vehicle accident in Elkhart County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at the Owen Chapel in North Webster.
Fort Wayne man sentenced in Van Wert attempted murder case
VAN WERT — A Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred in Van Wert County in February pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday. Brandon Fair entered guilty pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree charge of aggravated robbery.
Fort Wayne man recovers after collapsing during arrest; use-of-force investigation over
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man who collapsed while wrestling with police last month is now in jail on outstanding warrants after recovering from a "medical event", police say. The Nov. 8th arrest, captured in part by viewer video provided to FOX 55 News, sparked both an internal investigation...
