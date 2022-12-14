Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wizmnews.com
Snow record falls in La Crosse area on first anniversary of December tornadoes
Exactly one year after setting a record high temperature of 69 on December 15th, and tornadoes swept through the Midwest, La Crosse sees a record snowfall for that day on the calendar…at least up in the bluffs. The National Weather Service office near Grandad Bluff received an even 6...
Winter weather causing widespread power outages in rural Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) — Around 800 members are without power in Jackson County after winter weather caused widespread power outages, according to the Jackson Electric Cooperative. That is the total as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Outages have been reported since Thursday, and Jackson Electric posted on its Facebook page that heavy snow is also causing delays in power restoration....
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Animal rescue stories with Coulee Region Wildlife Rehabilitator Kathy KasaKaitas
Coulee Region Wildlife Rehabilitator Kathy KasaKaitas dropped into to the WIZM studio on Thursday for La Crosse Talk PM to tell some animal rescue stories. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Winter Weather Warnings, Snow Emergencies issued ahead of Wednesday night storm
MAUSTON, Wis. — Winter Storm Warnings were issued Wednesday for multiple counties in central Wisconsin ahead of an upcoming storm. Warnings were issued from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday for Juneau and Adams Counties, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations between four and eight inches. The City of Lodi declared a snow...
wizmnews.com
Power out in parts of north La Crosse, police ask to avoid travel in those areas
Power outages are reported Tuesday in north La Crosse, near the Xcel substation on Lang Drive. Xcel reports one major outage in that area, affecting more than 2,000 customers. In the immediate La Crosse area, nine separate outages were reported around 5:30 p.m., affecting a total of 5,000 people. There...
Vehicle of missing La Farge woman spotted in Southern California
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT)- Investigators say a vehicle belonging to a missing La Farge woman was spotted in Southern California. 31-year-old Holly Lynn Clark was last seen on December 5th. Police do not suspect foul play, but believe Clark may not be taking prescribed medication(s). Clark is 5’ 4” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has hazel eyes and...
LIVE LOOK: I-94 near WIS 121 in Jackson County down to one lane due to semi that left roadway
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WSAW
State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
“She mattered” Loved ones say death of woman found in Cameron Park was preventable
It has been about a month since La Crosse police discovered the body of a woman in Cameron Park. Her name was Eve Mulac, and her loved ones believe her death could have been prevented.
Man dies in northeast Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was […]
Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse’s Davis goes for career highs in points, 3s, as Badgers beat Lehigh
La Crosse native Jordan Davis had career highs in points and 3-pointers made, as the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team beat Lehigh 78-56 in Madison on Thursday. Davis was 5-for-8 from the field, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc for the 22nd-ranked Badgers (9-2). The 6-foot-4 junior, who had nine points at halftime, added five rebounds and a block in 25 minutes.
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Man who drove into creek near Richland Center dies, sheriff’s office says
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A 75-year-old man died early Thursday morning after the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said he drove into a creek west of Richland Center. The sheriff’s office said it got a call about the crash on County Highway Q west of Hyatt Springs Lane just before 2 a.m. A caller said the man, later identified as Werner...
USPS is Suspending Services in Arcadia, Wisconsin
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
winonaradio.com
Adult Male Reports Robbery, Ends Up Arrested Himself
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a call yesterday around 10:00 p.m. of a robbery that occurred on Druey Ct. and W 7th St. in Winona. The victim of the robbery, who asked to remain anonymous, but is a 22-year-old male, told dispatch that he was robbed at gun point and gave a description of the culprit as a black male with a dark coat, neck gator, ripped jeans and grey Nike shoes.
winonaradio.com
Walmart Theft Leads to Arrest of Man with Outstanding Warrant, Culprit from Theft Still At Large
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 6:49 p.m. Winona Police Department received a theft call at the Walmart located off of Mankato Ave. The theft is reported to be at a misdemeanor value, meaning the total value stolen was under $250. It was reported that the culprit entered a blue pick-up truck after leaving the store.
Comments / 0