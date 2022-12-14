ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Winter weather causing widespread power outages in rural Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) — Around 800 members are without power in Jackson County after winter weather caused widespread power outages, according to the Jackson Electric Cooperative. That is the total as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Outages have been reported since Thursday, and Jackson Electric posted on its Facebook page that heavy snow is also causing delays in power restoration....
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

LA CROSSE TALK PM: Animal rescue stories with Coulee Region Wildlife Rehabilitator Kathy KasaKaitas

Coulee Region Wildlife Rehabilitator Kathy KasaKaitas dropped into to the WIZM studio on Thursday for La Crosse Talk PM to tell some animal rescue stories. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Winter Weather Warnings, Snow Emergencies issued ahead of Wednesday night storm

MAUSTON, Wis. — Winter Storm Warnings were issued Wednesday for multiple counties in central Wisconsin ahead of an upcoming storm. Warnings were issued from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday for Juneau and Adams Counties, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations between four and eight inches. The City of Lodi declared a snow...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WSAW

State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
MARSHFIELD, WI
KROC News

Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
WINONA, MN
wizmnews.com

La Crosse’s Davis goes for career highs in points, 3s, as Badgers beat Lehigh

La Crosse native Jordan Davis had career highs in points and 3-pointers made, as the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team beat Lehigh 78-56 in Madison on Thursday. Davis was 5-for-8 from the field, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc for the 22nd-ranked Badgers (9-2). The 6-foot-4 junior, who had nine points at halftime, added five rebounds and a block in 25 minutes.
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back

Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WISCONSIN STATE
winonaradio.com

Adult Male Reports Robbery, Ends Up Arrested Himself

(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a call yesterday around 10:00 p.m. of a robbery that occurred on Druey Ct. and W 7th St. in Winona. The victim of the robbery, who asked to remain anonymous, but is a 22-year-old male, told dispatch that he was robbed at gun point and gave a description of the culprit as a black male with a dark coat, neck gator, ripped jeans and grey Nike shoes.
WINONA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy