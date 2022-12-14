Read full article on original website
Ravens lose Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell to injuries
The Ravens have lost two defensive stalwarts to injuries today against the Browns. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf injury and has been ruled out. And Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell suffered a knee injury, and while his status has not been confirmed, he limped to the locker room and didn’t look like he was going to be in any condition to return to the game.
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
Vikings complete largest comeback in NFL history to defeat Colts 39-36, clinch NFC North
Of course you haven’t. None of us have. The Vikings were down 33-0 at halftime and outscored the Colts 39-3 in the second half and overtime to pull off the largest comeback in NFL history for a 39-36 victory. It was a performance that essentially had to be seen...
How Vikings' win vs. Colts affects 49ers' NFC standing
For three quarters of football on Saturday, it appeared as if the 49ers would receive a boost in the NFC standings as the Indianapolis Colts pummeled the Minnesota Vikings. But San Francisco fans did not, in fact, "like that" when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led a historic comeback after being down 33-0 to start the second half, pulling off a 39-36 victory in overtime to clinch the NFC North.
Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB
Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming...
Dray thought Kerr benching him in Game 4 was 'disrespectful'
When Warriors veteran Draymond Green found himself on the bench during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, he was frustrated. But ultimately, he understood the move by his coach, Steve Kerr. And now that the Warriors are six months removed from hoisting their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in eight...
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
Browns shut down lifeless Ravens
Playing without the injured Lamar Jackson, the Ravens couldn’t do much of anything right today in Cleveland. Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley had a rough day filling in for Jackson, the Ravens, defense struggled to get off the field, and even all-time great kicker Justin Tucker missed two field goal attempts as the Browns won 13-3.
Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
Lynch reveals key trait that helps Purdy fit 49ers' offense
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why. “He makes decisions really quickly,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of “49ers Game Plan.” “I think Kyle’s going to put a lot on quarterbacks in terms of a lot of information, even calling the plays. There’s a lot of verbiage to him.
Before throwing to Penei Sewell, Jared Goff told him: “Hold onto the ball, don’t be stupid”
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before...
Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker are questionable for Sunday vs. Cowboys
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) had a limited practice Friday and is questionable to Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. He is expected to play despite the designation for this week. Lawrence also was questionable before last week’s game after sitting out two practices and being limited in the other....
JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws
The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
Purdy’s NFL success no surprise to friend, NBA guard Haliburton
Four years ago, then-18-year-olds Brock Purdy and Tyrese Haliburton entered Iowa State together to play collegiate football and basketball for the Cyclones, respectively. Fast-forward to the present day, the now 22-year-olds are leading their teams in major ways at the professional level in the NFL with the 49ers and in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers.
Edelman shares his perspective on Mac Jones and New England's offense
LAS VEGAS -- Julian Edelman still keeps close tabs on what's going on with his old team, but he acknowledged on Saturday that things seem off in Foxboro. "It doesn't look right," he told 98.5 The Sports Hub. "It's definitely -- it's shocking with the situation they've got going over there. Lotta screens. Lotta draws. Tells me they don't trust their offensive line ... (and tells me) they don't trust their receivers to get open, and that's what they have to do to get yards and score points."
Leonard Williams is questionable for Sunday Night Football
Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) is questionable for Sunday Night Football. Williams returned to practice on a limited basis this week after missing last week’s practices and game. In nine games this season, he has 39 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble...
Steph, Kerr share advice to Poole with Curry sidelined
PHILADELPHIA -- Replacing Steph Curry, or trying to do your best impersonation of the Warriors' two-time NBA MVP, is an impossible ask that can't be placed on one person's shoulders. However, with Curry out for the foreseeable future after sustaining a left shoulder subluxation Wednesday night in the third quarter of the Warriors' loss to the Indiana Pacers, everyone's attention will turn to one player.
Did Jeff Saturday blow his shot at being full-time Colts coach?
At halftime of Saturday’s Colts-Vikings game, interim Indy coach Jeff Saturday seemed destined to get the permanent job after the 2022 season ends. Now, it’s far less clear. To say the least. Saturday, one game after his team allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter to the Cowboys,...
