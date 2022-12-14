LAS VEGAS -- Julian Edelman still keeps close tabs on what's going on with his old team, but he acknowledged on Saturday that things seem off in Foxboro. "It doesn't look right," he told 98.5 The Sports Hub. "It's definitely -- it's shocking with the situation they've got going over there. Lotta screens. Lotta draws. Tells me they don't trust their offensive line ... (and tells me) they don't trust their receivers to get open, and that's what they have to do to get yards and score points."

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO