ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

'I've gone every year to fight it:' Decision to grant man parole in 1993 Livingston County rape appealed

By Dan Basso, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 4 days ago

HOWELL - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has asked a Livingston County judge to stay a decision by the Michigan Parole Board to release a convicted sex offender after the county prosecutor did not file a challenge, according to the victim in the case.

The parole board voted in October to release Floyd Sanford Jarvi Jr., 63, after 28 years behind bars, according to a release issued Tuesday. Nessel requested a stay of that decision in Livingston County Circuit Court Tuesday so the board's decision can be appealed before Jarvi is released.

"It is evident that Jarvi still harbors dangerous attitudes concerning women and rape and remains a threat to our state,” Nessel said in a release. “The parole board clearly abused its discretion when it decided to parole Jarvi. The facts underlying Jarvi’s convictions which led to his incarceration are horrendous and nightmarish.”

According to court records, the AG's emergency motion for a temporary stay was filed with Judge Suzanne Geddis. No further hearings were listed online.

Jarvi was charged in 1993, according to MDOC records, with raping a 19-year-old Brighton woman on her way home from work.

Jarvi pleaded no contest and was sentenced in July 1994 to up to 60 years in prison in connection with numerous charges, including five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct using a weapon and one of first-degree CSC with intent to commit penetration.

The victim, Wendy Jo Morrison, said Wednesday that Prosecutor David Reader's office did not file the necessary paperwork to appeal the parole board's decision. Because of that, Morrison said, she reached out to numerous people and the attorney general then stepped in to keep her assailant behind bars.

"It's just gross negligence. Why not submit it?" Morrison said of Reader's office. "I tried to file the appeal, but the prosecutor's team did not submit it."

In the attorney general's request, officials said, "The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office was initially planning to file an appeal of the Parole Board’s decision, but later decided against doing so – a decision made after the time for taking a timely application for leave to appeal had passed. The victim then asked the Department of Attorney General if it would file an appeal on her behalf."

Reader did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

It was not immediately clear whether Jarvi has an attorney.

Jarvi first became eligible for parole in 2014 and had previously been denied release. Morrison said Jarvi has previously been recommended for parole through the parole board, but appeals overturned those decisions. He most recently had been denied parole in November 2021.

"I've gone every year to fight it," Morrison said.

Morrison told the Livingston Daily Press & Argus in 2018 that she had attended every parole hearing, calling it "the most terrible thing I have to do, every year."

Morrison said at the time that she used the traumatic event as a way of reaching out and helping others. The executive director of UBU Today in Brighton was awarded the Governor's Volunteer of the Year Award in 2018 for her efforts in helping others.

Morrison, who was 19 in 1993, recounted Jarvi's brutal assault, explaining she was attacked as she drove home from a waitressing job in Novi. Jarvi used his vehicle to cut her off and then pulled her out of her vehicle.

"He put the gun to my head and dragged me out of the car," she said. "I realized quickly that I needed to pull my act together, because the more I got upset the more he got upset. I needed to be calm and centered if I wanted to live."

Before leaving her after the assault, Jarvi had Morrison empty his weapon of all except one shell, pointed it at her and pulled the trigger three times.

She later was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy , a brain disease without a cure or treatment. She said she currently has the disease under control, but has been struggling this year after breaking both legs in a vehicle crash in February.

The parole board issued its decision Oct. 21. Jarvi is slated for release Dec. 20. He currently is being held at the Cooper Street Facility in Jackson, which is a release point for parolees.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Jarvi pleaded no contest to all the offenses for which he is imprisoned.

In addition to five CSC charges which carried concurrent 23- to 60-year terms, he also pleaded no contest to CCSC-1 (6 to 10 years), kidnapping (23 to 50), seven counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony (2), armed robbery (23-50), two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer (2) and carrying a concealed weapon (2).

The CSC, kidnapping and robbery sentences were to be served concurrently after the two-year weapons charges were completed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CENqf_0jiG65hf00

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: 'I've gone every year to fight it:' Decision to grant man parole in 1993 Livingston County rape appealed

Comments / 7

Related
Detroit News

Retired EMU administrator sentenced for exposing, touching self while driving

Detroit — A former Eastern Michigan University administrator has been sentenced to three years of probation for indecent exposure after police said he drove through Dearborn without any clothing on while touching himself. Michael Tew was an associate provost and associate vice president for academic programming and strategy at...
DEARBORN, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Nessel: Parole Board Decision Puts Public Safety at Risk

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today filed an appeal from the decision of the Michigan Parole Board with the Livingston County Circuit Court in opposition to the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole Board’s decision to parole Floyd Jarvi, 63. Jarvi pled no contest in 1994 on multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, and felony-firearm. He became eligible for parole in 2014. Jarvi was sentenced to 23 to 60 years in prison. “It is evident that Jarvi still harbors dangerous attitudes concerning women and rape and remains a threat to our state,” Nessel said. “The Parole Board clearly abused its discretion when it decided to parole Jarvi. The facts underlying Jarvi’s convictions which led to his incarceration are horrendous and nightmarish.” The parole board considered and denied Jarvi’s parole multiple times since 2014 before deciding to release him in October 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentencing handed down for man accused of pleasuring himself with Tickle Me Elmo doll

A Clarkson man convicted of indecent exposure for purportedly pleasuring himself with a toddler’s Tickle Me Elmo doll while conducting a home inspection has been sentenced. At a hearing Thursday morning, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen ordered Kevin Wayne VanLuven, 61, to serve 19 days in jail with 19 days jail credit, and probation for 18 months for the March 2020 incident in Oxford. The judge also said VanLuven is to continue with mental health treatment that he’s been receiving, and to do so until he’s “clinically discharged.”
The Detroit Free Press

Prosecutor embarrasses James, Jennifer Crumbley in wild new court filing

James and Jennifer Crumbley, charged with involuntary manslaughter in their son's killing spree a year ago at Oxford High School, say they have a friend who is willing to put them up if they are released on bond, but the prosecution argues that friend isn't exactly trustworthy — given what it discovered in a background check. The Sanilac County friend, referred to as B.J. in court filings, has a checkered past, including lying about being transgender so...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Michigan selected as pilot site for national efforts to better reflect voices of youth in child welfare system reforms

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has been selected as one of eight pilot sites nationally to participate in a federal project. The project will help child welfare systems better engage with children and youth and make reforms that will benefit the children and families they serve.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy