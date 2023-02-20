How to watch Formula E online: here's where to live stream the São Paulo ePrix

Now that the Cape Town ePrix has finished, there's a one-month break in the Formula E schedule until the next race, which is the São Paulo ePrix on March 25.

Next race

Date: March 25

Name: São Paulo ePrix

Location: São Paulo Street Circuit

The Cape Town ePrix brought a familiar winning team, with the TAG Heuer Porsche team winning yet another race, and its driver António Félix da Costa won his first race of the season.

As Formula 1 's all-electric counterpart, Formula E puts electric cars at the front, making for a more eco-friendly and futuristic tournament. With technology coming on leaps and bounds, it's also a rapidly-improving tournament.

The Formula E 2023 season is much anticipated, as it marks the arrival of both McLaren and Maserati into the league for the first time, with the former replacing Mercedes. Plus, some big rule changes (detailed below) could lead to quite a different sport.

If you're interested in watching Formula E, this guide will help you, both for the upcoming ePrix and for the tournament as a whole. If you're away from home a VPN is always an option to watch Formula E. We recommend ExpressVPN .

Formula E February 25: Cape Town

The fourth Formula E race of the year falls on February 25, and it's the Cape Town ePrix, taking place in South Africa.

The Cape Town Street Circuit will play host to the race; as the name suggests this takes place in the streets of Cape Town, South Africa. It's a 1.83-mile track with 12 turns that debuted on the 2023 Formula E season, after being removed from the 2022 season.

How to watch Formula E in the US

In the US, the main Formula E broadcaster is CBS.

Some of the races air live on CBS' main channel for anyone with a basic cable setup to watch, but most of them are on CBS Sports Network, a cable sports channel (some practices and qualifiers are also on CBS Sports HQ).

The Mexico City ePrix will be airing on the CBS Sports Network channel, starting at 11:30 pm ET or 8:30 pm PT.

If your cable package doesn't currently offer you CBS Sports Network, there are some online options that can help you. Your two best options are the live TV streaming services Hulu with live TV and FuboTV , which cost $69.99 and $74.99 per month respectively.

How to watch Formula E in the UK

In the UK, the primary Formula E race broadcaster is Channel 4, though it's only actually showing highlights on TV, on its main channel.

If you want to watch the race live, you have an easy option: the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel will be live-streaming the races.

Another option, if you have it, is Eurosport, as the race coverage will be on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport player. This sports streaming service is now bundled with Discovery Plus , so if you're on the £6.99-per-month Sports plan you can watch this way.

How to watch Formula E online everywhere else

If you're a Formula E fan but broadcasts of the races aren't easily available where you live, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, allowing you can to watch events like Formula E broadcasts from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Formula E results

All you need to know about Formula E

When does Formula E 2023 begin and end?

The first race of Formula E is on January 14, and the season ends with the last race on July 30.

How many Formula E 2023 races are there?

Teams compete in 16 different races over the course of the Formula E season, with some of them double-races in the same location:

Jan 14: Mexico City ePrix

Jan 27-28: Diriyah ePrix

Feb 11: Hyderabad ePrix

Feb 25: Cape Town ePrix

Mar 25: São Paulo ePrix

Apr 22-23 Berlin ePrix

May 6: Monaco ePrix

June 3-4: Jakarta ePrix

June 24: Portland ePrix

Jul 15-16: Rome ePrix

Jul 29-30: London ePrix

Where are the Formula E 2023 races?

There are 11 different tracks being used across the 16 Formula E races, across five continents. They are:

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico

Riyadh Street Circuit in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad Street Circuit in Hyderabad, India

Cape Town Street Circuit in Cape Town, South Africa

São Paulo Street Circuit in São Paulo, Brazil

Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit in Berlin

Circuit de Monaco in Monaco

Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit in Jakarta, Indonesia

Portland International Raceway in Portland, Ore.

Circuito Cittadino dell'EUR in Rome

ExCel London in London

Who are the Formula E drivers and teams?

There are a total of 11 teams competing in Formula E in the 2023 season. Notably, the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, which won the 2022 Teams' Championship, isn't returning.

ABT CUPRA Formula E Team: Mahindra M9Electro — Robin Frijns & Nico Müller

Avalanche Andretti Formula E: Porsche 99X Electric — Jake Dennis & André Lotterer

DS Penske: DS E-Tense FE23 Powertrain — Stoffel Vandoorne & Jean-Éric Vergne

Envision Racing: Jaguar I-Type 6 — Sébastien Buemi & Nick Cassidy

Jaguar TCS Racing : Jaguar I-Type 6 — Mitch Evans & Sam Bird

Mahindra Racing: Mahindra M9Electro — Oliver Rowland & Lucas di Grassi

Maserati MSG Racing: Maserati Tipo Folgore — Maximilian Günther & Edoardo Mortara

Neom McLaren Formula E Team: Nissan e-4ORCE 04 — Jake Huges & René Rast

NIO 333 Racing: NIO 333 ER9 Powertrain — Sérgio Sette Câmara & Dan Ticktum

Nissan Formula E Team: Nissan e-4ORCE 04 — Norman Nato & Sacha Fenestraz

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team: Porsche 99X Electric — António Félix da Costa & Pascal Wehrlein

Are there any changes for Formula E 2023?

There are a few things that set the Formula E 2023 season apart from the other ones.

The main upgrade is the introduction of the Gen3 Race Car Standard, which has a higher max speed, more powerful engine, more energy-efficient build (including regenerative braking to recharge the battery) and quicker charging speeds for shorter breaks in a race.

You can read more about the Gen3 Race Car from Formula E's website here .

Another major change is that the format of each race is shifting from time-based to laps-based.

Quite a few of the locations have changed with São Paulo, Hyderabad and Cape Town joining the lineup but Seoul, Brooklyn and Marrakesh leaving.