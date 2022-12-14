ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Didn't Get a Big Raise This Year? It Could Come in Early 2023

Pay has skyrocketed for a lot of workers through the pandemic, but with rising costs taking a bite out of those paychecks and the Federal Reserve trying to tamp down on wage inflation, how long will salaries continue to swell?. Economists say hiring is still competitive but that economic pressures...
NBC Los Angeles

Goldman Sachs Is Planning to Cut Up to 8% of Its Employees in January

Goldman Sachs plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees as it girds for a tougher environment next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about personnel decisions.
NBC Los Angeles

Rooftop Solar: How Homeowners Should Do the Math on the Climate Change Investment

Residential solar power can lower a homeowner's carbon footprint, but crucially, also save money in the long-term. But a major decision by California's utility regulator to cut back on net metering, which will reduce the total savings homeowners can make by selling energy to the grid by as much as 60%, changes the economic equation and could have national ramifications.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Retail Sales Fell 0.6% in November as Consumers Feel the Pressure From Inflation

Retail sales for November declined 0.6%, even worse than the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.3% drop. Weekly jobless claims fell to 211,000, a decline of 20,000 from the previous period and well below the Dow Jones estimate for 232,000. Fed surveys from the New York and Philadelphia regions showed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy