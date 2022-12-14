Read full article on original website
Share of Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck Rises to 63% — Here's How to Get Your Finances Back on Track
With inflation eroding wage gains, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is increasing, according to a recent report. Even the share of six-figure earners feeling financially strained spiked from the previous month. Regardless of income, these money moves can keep your budget in check heading into the new...
88% of Employers Offer a Roth 401(K) — Almost Twice as Many as a Decade Ago. Here's Who Stands to Benefit
About 88% of 401(k) plans allowed employees to save in a Roth account in 2021, almost double the share a decade earlier, according to the Plan Sponsor Council of America. Almost 28% of workers participating in a 401(k) plan made Roth contributions in 2021, up from 18% in 2016. Roth...
Didn't Get a Big Raise This Year? It Could Come in Early 2023
Pay has skyrocketed for a lot of workers through the pandemic, but with rising costs taking a bite out of those paychecks and the Federal Reserve trying to tamp down on wage inflation, how long will salaries continue to swell?. Economists say hiring is still competitive but that economic pressures...
Goldman Sachs Is Planning to Cut Up to 8% of Its Employees in January
Goldman Sachs plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees as it girds for a tougher environment next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about personnel decisions.
Rooftop Solar: How Homeowners Should Do the Math on the Climate Change Investment
Residential solar power can lower a homeowner's carbon footprint, but crucially, also save money in the long-term. But a major decision by California's utility regulator to cut back on net metering, which will reduce the total savings homeowners can make by selling energy to the grid by as much as 60%, changes the economic equation and could have national ramifications.
‘There May Be a False Sense of Security.' How to Know If Your Workplace Disability Insurance Is Enough
If you've opted into your company's group disability insurance, it may be less coverage than you think, experts say. You'll need to check how much income is protected, the policy's definition of "disability," exclusions and limitations. "There can be a false sense of security with the employer plan," said John...
How This Millennial CEO Steered the World's Largest Vaccine Maker During the Pandemic
Adar Poonawalla became the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, when he was 30 years old. But that was not his first foray into the family business. "I started, you know, at the grassroot level. I worked in every department — and particularly in marketing...
Retail Sales Fell 0.6% in November as Consumers Feel the Pressure From Inflation
Retail sales for November declined 0.6%, even worse than the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.3% drop. Weekly jobless claims fell to 211,000, a decline of 20,000 from the previous period and well below the Dow Jones estimate for 232,000. Fed surveys from the New York and Philadelphia regions showed...
