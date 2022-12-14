Athens holds off Meigs late to grab another TVC victory

Using a dominant rebounding effort, the Athens Lady Bulldogs walked away with a 58-52 win over Meigs on Monday night to continue their undefeated start in conference play.

Although the final score came within a couple of possessions, the rebounding numbers on the night were pretty lopsided. Athens (2-2, 2-0) was able to grab 54 rebounds, 24 of them being offensive, compared to only 44 from the Mauraders (1-2, 1-1).

Emily Zuber had a dominant showing by pulling down 20 rebounds herself, 12 of those being offensive. The 5’ 11” senior did it all on the night, scoring 15 points on 7-12 shooting in the game while also adding three blocks and a couple of steals.

Pacing play, the Lady Bulldogs were able to keep ahead for a majority of the night as they built an initial lead despite Meigs scoring at a high clip as well.

A 20-point second quarter helped Athens fend off a comeback attempt from the Mauraders, heading into the break with a 36-28 lead.

Overall, Athens was paced by Ella Chapman on the scoresheet. The freshman had 18 points with a 3-8 mark from beyond the arc to go along with six rebounds and three steals.

The only other Lady Bulldog in double-digits on Monday was Quinn Banks. The freshman had 13 points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block in the win.

After a third quarter that saw both teams struggle to score, each scoring seven right out of the halftime break, Athens was able to outlast a comeback effort from the Mauraders late.

Meigs had their highest scoring quarter of the night with 17 in the final frame, but Athens was able to keep up with 15 of their own to stay ahead until the final buzzer.

The Lady Bulldogs next suit up at home on Thursday for another TVC — Ohio matchup, this time against Nelsonville-York.