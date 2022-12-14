‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dead by suicide at 40

Former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide Tuesday, Page Six can confirm. He was 40.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police discovered Boss’ body in a Los Angeles hotel room after his wife, Allison Holker, frantically reported that he had left home without his car, which was unlike him.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide at the age of 40. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

It appears he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Reps for Boss didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Boss began deejaying on the “Ellen” show in 2014 and stayed on the series until its end in 2022. Ellen DeGeneres made him an executive producer on the show in 2020.

His showbiz career began in 2008 when he placed as a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance.” After securing his “Ellen” role, Boss began hosting events and also appeared in “Magic Mike XXL.”

Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. allisonholker/Instagram

The famed dancer married Holker on Dec. 10, 2013. They celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days before his death.

“It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!!” Holker wrote on Instagram last Saturday.

The couple shared three children. Freeform via Getty Images

“I feel so blessed and loved!!” she continued. “I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary#bosswedding2013.”

Boss is survived by Holker, 34, and their three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.