2023 Megatrends from UKG: Navigating the Human Energy Crisis; Optimizing Organizational Plasticity; and the Gen X Effect

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced its 2023 HR Megatrends that will emerge in the year ahead. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005078/en/ 2023 HR Megatrends from UKG (Graphic: Business Wire)
bestcolleges.com

Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur

Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
TheConversationCanada

Supporting feminine leadership can help create a just and kinder future

Women are still struggling to reach leadership positions. Though there are more women earning college degrees and a comparable number entering the workplace, women are still not reaching mid-level and top-level leadership positions at the same rate as men. In Canada, women hold only 19 per cent of corporate board positions. Less than one per cent of senior leadership and pipeline positions are held by Black and Indigenous women, women with disabilities and LGBTQ2S+ women. A model of leadership that encompasses the feminine traits within each of us can help move us towards a more just and sustaining world. As...
marktechpost.com

Meet Protopia AI: A Texas-based Company Bridging a Critical Gap in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Imagine this: You run a data-driven driven fintech or healthcare company; you have access to a plethora of data, and could use new machine learning tools to better predict fraud or advance clinical research. Except, you can’t: the value and insights from the data are entangled in privileged customer data that make it difficult to access for your AI model.
ceoworld.biz

Influence Networks: The Key to Building Success

It still stands today that when it comes to career success, it’s not about what you know, but who you know. This occurs as a function of influence, which provides a symbiotic exchange of value by leveraging the resources you have on hand. Learning to create influence networks as a professional is key to building success.

