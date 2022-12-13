Read full article on original website
Related
A DEI consultant helped a startup founder overhaul her company culture to attract diverse candidates and create space for important conversations
Rhonda Moret told Canary founder Rachel Schneider building an equitable workplace starts with a strong brand statement — and making it public.
2023 Megatrends from UKG: Navigating the Human Energy Crisis; Optimizing Organizational Plasticity; and the Gen X Effect
LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced its 2023 HR Megatrends that will emerge in the year ahead. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005078/en/ 2023 HR Megatrends from UKG (Graphic: Business Wire)
For businesses with ESG goals, A.I. helps make the mission possible
What world do we want to create and how will A.I. get us all there?
bestcolleges.com
Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur
Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
Supporting feminine leadership can help create a just and kinder future
Women are still struggling to reach leadership positions. Though there are more women earning college degrees and a comparable number entering the workplace, women are still not reaching mid-level and top-level leadership positions at the same rate as men. In Canada, women hold only 19 per cent of corporate board positions. Less than one per cent of senior leadership and pipeline positions are held by Black and Indigenous women, women with disabilities and LGBTQ2S+ women. A model of leadership that encompasses the feminine traits within each of us can help move us towards a more just and sustaining world. As...
marktechpost.com
Meet Protopia AI: A Texas-based Company Bridging a Critical Gap in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Imagine this: You run a data-driven driven fintech or healthcare company; you have access to a plethora of data, and could use new machine learning tools to better predict fraud or advance clinical research. Except, you can’t: the value and insights from the data are entangled in privileged customer data that make it difficult to access for your AI model.
3 Critical Lessons For Enacting Change in Your Business and Entrepreneur Journey
Entrepreneurship is challenging during every step of the journey. Here's some advice that will take the stress off of some decision-making.
ceoworld.biz
Influence Networks: The Key to Building Success
It still stands today that when it comes to career success, it’s not about what you know, but who you know. This occurs as a function of influence, which provides a symbiotic exchange of value by leveraging the resources you have on hand. Learning to create influence networks as a professional is key to building success.
ceoworld.biz
People leave managers, not organizations – the important role managers play in retention
This widely accepted maxim has a certain truth to it. Most of us are more likely to leave a role if we don’t trust our manager, if they don’t support us, or if they don’t treat us fairly. Employee retention is critical for an organization’s success.
Comments / 0