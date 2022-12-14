Read full article on original website
iPhone Flip suddenly looks like the folding phone of our dreams
We've just got our best look yet at Apple's rumored to be incoming folding iPhone
The best smartphones in 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
Motorola's prettiest phone is making its way to the US in a striking color
Motorola is all set to introduce the Edge 30 Fusion in a new appealing colorway next to a new pair of Moto Buds.
Phone Arena
Samsung sticks to its promise and releases a new security update for the Galaxy S20
After Samsung updated the S20 series of phones to Android 13, it is now moved to releasing the latest security updates to the line-up too. The rollout has already begun for owners of the Galaxy flagships from 2020 across Europe, as reported from SamMobile. The firmware version of the SMR...
Phone Arena
Samsung brings Android 13 One UI 5 to one of its cheapest 5G phones
Samsung has been doing a great job providing its customers with Android 13 updates. If you own a Galaxy phone eligible for One UI 5, sooner or later you’re going to receive the update. Today, it’s one of the cheapest Samsung 5G phones that it’s getting the Android 13 treatment, the Galaxy A42 5G.
Phone Arena
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
ETOnline.com
The Best Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals at The Discover Samsung Winter Sale: S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4, and More
While Cyber Monday is over, Samsung is continuing to offer incredible end-of-year deals during the Discover Samsung sales event. If your smartphone could use an upgrade, Samsung's sale is the place to shop this week. Currently offering massive price cuts on all Galaxy S22 smartphones, the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, the Discover Samsung winter deals are even bigger when you trade in an eligible device. This holiday season, get great deals on stocking stuffers and popular tech gifts.
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
Get the Echo Buds for $70 and snag a free Echo Dot in time for Christmas
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Just in time for the holidays, you can grab a pair of Echo Buds at over 40% discount and with a free Echo Dot. Whether you're keeping the Echo Dot or turning it into a cool gift for someone else, that's up to you.
Phone Arena
The refreshingly compact Asus ZenFone 9 is officially getting Android 13 before Christmas
While Samsung was already done delivering stable Android 13 goodies to several different high-end smartphone lineups from 2022, 2021, and2020, Asus barely made its rollout plans public last month, somewhat vaguely promising to kick off its first over-the-air update to the latest OS version from December. Well, December is obviously...
Download Google’s new Pixel wallpapers, launched with the December Feature Drop
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling have been on sale for a few months now, and they just keep getting better. Regular Feature Drops pack improvements like macro mode controls for the Pro model and other camera features for older Pixel phones. The December Feature Drop already brought a handful of snazzy new live wallpapers, but there are even more backgrounds in tow for you, as Google has announced.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Phone Arena
Motorola announces the new Moto G Play (2023)
Motorola has come out to announce its new affordable Moto G Play phone just in time for the holiday season, albeit it won't be available for purchase until January 12, 2023. The new Moto G Play will be available unlocked in the US at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola with a truly budget-friendly price of $169.99. It will also be sold in Canada at Motorola's website.
CNET
The Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 Lite Is at Its Lowest Price Yet, Get It for Just $215
If you're in the market for a new tablet, it may be easy to gravitate towards an iPad if you're a die-hard Mac fan. But for Android users who want to stick with what they know, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 is a great option. We tested this tablet and were impressed by its performance.
makeuseof.com
What Are the Advantages of Using an eSIM Smartphone?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smartphone manufacturers are inching towards full-scale eSIM adoption. As a result, what was considered a future technology a few years ago is rapidly going mainstream. Today,...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Fold listing confirms Tensor G2 SoC & more
The Google Pixel Fold has just surfaced online, and this listing confirms some of the phone’s specs. The phone appeared on Geekbench, and long some specs, we also get to check out its Geekbench performance results. The Google Pixel Fold surfaced in a listing under ‘Google Felix’ codename...
Sign up for the Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 beta now
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Nothing Phone 1 is probably one of the most unique phones this year that you can’t get in the US thanks to its transparent back. It’s also a phone that doesn’t have a lot of baggage when it comes to software, sporting a beautiful interface close to stock Android that doesn’t add much unnecessary bloat, though it’s still based on Android 12 to this date. The company already launched a closed beta program for Android 13 in late November, and today, Nothing has announced an open beta for Nothing OS 1.5.
Google’s new Photo Picker now works with a lot more apps
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Among the myriad of improvements and new features in Android 13, Google also debuted a more private media picker. The new solution was a part of Google Play Services, which allowed the company to backport it to Android 4.4 KitKat, an OS that was released nine years ago. Up until early November, Google Voice was among the first apps to take advantage of the new media picker, with other apps still relying on the old built-in solution. The big G is now rolling out an update to the photo picker that makes it work with a lot more apps.
Google Play's super nerdy 10th anniversary shirt is here — too bad you probably can't get one
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Who doesn't appreciate getting a little corporate swag now and then? Lots of services reward their most engaged users with additional benefits and the occasional commemorative freebie. Google is no different, offering a bunch of exclusive benefits to its top-tier Google One subscribers and Play Points earners. Google Play is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and to mark the occasion there's an exclusive t-shirt up for grabs for the highest Play Points earners.
Samsung's December 2022 patch is hitting the Galaxy S20 internationally
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung beat Google at its own game with a stellar four-year Android upgrade promise and even longer support for security patches — that’s one big reason Samsung phones are among our favorite Android flagships. Standing true to its software commitment, Samsung is getting the newest December 2022 patch started with the help of the entire Galaxy S20 lineup, trailing its big One UI 5 update.
Android Police
