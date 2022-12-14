Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Among the myriad of improvements and new features in Android 13, Google also debuted a more private media picker. The new solution was a part of Google Play Services, which allowed the company to backport it to Android 4.4 KitKat, an OS that was released nine years ago. Up until early November, Google Voice was among the first apps to take advantage of the new media picker, with other apps still relying on the old built-in solution. The big G is now rolling out an update to the photo picker that makes it work with a lot more apps.

3 DAYS AGO