PRESS RELEASE BY CITY of WEST LONG BRANCH Long Branch introduced an ordinance this evening to purchase the Oliver Byron Fire House with the goal of creating the Long Branch Fire and History Museum. The historic 1891 building and property are at 46 Atlantic Avenue, near Ocean Avenue. "As the city with the oldest fire department in Monmouth County, we are thrilled to create this new museum. It is dedicated to the bravery and service of all the firefighters who have devoted their lives to the protection and safety of our City's residents for over 150 years," said Mayor John

