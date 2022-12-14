ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Shore News Network

Traffic alert: Whalepond road closed in Ocean Township due to flooding

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Ocean Township closed Whalepond Road between Shadow Lawn Drive and Elizabeth Street Friday morning after a passing storm flooded the road. The road was made impassable by the rising water from Poplar Brook. Police are advising residents to find alternate routes until the flooding subsides. The post Traffic alert: Whalepond road closed in Ocean Township due to flooding appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Shore News Network

Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

West Long Branch to preserve historic Fishtown fire house as museum

PRESS RELEASE BY CITY of WEST LONG BRANCH Long Branch introduced an ordinance this evening to purchase the Oliver Byron Fire House with the goal of creating the Long Branch Fire and History Museum. The historic 1891 building and property are at 46 Atlantic Avenue, near Ocean Avenue. “As the city with the oldest fire department in Monmouth County, we are thrilled to create this new museum. It is dedicated to the bravery and service of all the firefighters who have devoted their lives to the protection and safety of our City’s residents for over 150 years,” said Mayor John The post West Long Branch to preserve historic Fishtown fire house as museum appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike

A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Ship Bottom Proposes Ban on Low-Speed Vehicles

While low-speed vehicles are making a name for themselves in some Jersey Shore towns, other communities are opting out by banning this mode of transportation on all roads within their jurisdictions, as permitted by state law. “There has been some concern about what a low-speed vehicle is,” Ship Bottom Councilman...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By Train On Jersey Shore

A man was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Spring Lake, authorities said. The pedestrian was hit at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 just before the train station, NJ Transit officials said. North Jersey Coast Line train 4398 left Bay Head at 11:34 p.m., destined for...
SPRING LAKE, NJ
onthewater.com

Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- December 15, 2022

Mother Nature made it clear who calls the shots when it comes to late fall fishing. Wet, cold and windy weather kept anglers off the beaches and boats at the docks for most of the past week. There were a few fishable windows but the incredible fall run hit a wall.
NEW JERSEY STATE
shorebeat.com

Temple Files New Application to Move Into Former Brick Funeral Home

Temple Beth Or is seeking approval to utilize its new home – again. Despite a majority of members of Brick Township’s zoning board voting in favor of a plan to convert a shuttered funeral home into a meeting place for a Conservative Jewish temple congregation, approval was denied at the October hearing due to a statutory obligation to secure a supermajority in cases where the use of a property is proposed to change. The 4-2 vote in support of the application, therefore, was not enough to allow the 40-year-old congregation to hold services in the home it purchased earlier this year.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

