World’s most clueless carjacker Zachary Bell tries to steal DEA agent’s car: cops
The world’s most clueless carjacker is facing federal charges after he tried to rob a DEA agent’s Jeep, police said. The federal drug enforcement agent had finished a shift in Manhattan and was stopped at a red light at 14th Street and Ninth Avenue just after midnight on Dec. 9 when Zachary Bell approached his government-issued vehicle, authorities said. “Get the f–k out of the car,” Bell, 32, screamed at the agent, according to a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan Federal Court. Bell, of Maplewood, N.J., then reached toward his waistband as if he had a gun, prosecutors contend. That’s when the agent, a...
Feds arrest N.J. restaurant owner who ignored subpoena seeking pay records, authorities say
The owner of three restaurants in North Jersey was arrested Thursday for ignoring a federal subpoena seeking his payroll records for his businesses, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Samad Uddin, who is also known as Saman Khan, allegedly ignored an administrative subpoena issued by the U.S. government in...
Leader of NYC gun trafficking ring gets 10 years in prison
NEW YORK, NY – A major gun trafficker operating in New York City has been sentenced to ten years in prison. James “Spazz” Thomas trafficked 89 illegal guns into the city in the past two years, some of which were tracked to violent crimes in the city. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, “James Thomas participated in the trafficking of dozens of guns to New York, and some of the guns that he trafficked can directly be tied to violent crimes. Thomas exacerbated the scourge of gun crime in New York, and for that, he is rightly facing a lengthy prison The post Leader of NYC gun trafficking ring gets 10 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
yonkerstimes.com
Bronx Man Busted with 17 Pounds of Fentanyl
An indictment filed by the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor charges ERIC HOOKS in connection with the seizure of approximately 8 kilograms of powdered fentanyl (over 17 pounds) and up to 10,000 counterfeit pills allegedly containing fentanyl from a vehicle and an apartment in the Bronx. Bridget G. Brennan,...
Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims
TRENTON, NJ – A bill that will stop a predatory towing practice in New Jersey during the state’s car theft epidemic will be considered next week by the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee. On Monday, the committee will consider a bill sponsored by Monmouth County Democrat Vin Gopal that would prohibit tow truck companies from requiring the owner of a stolen vehicle to pay a fee to release the vehicle from a storage facility. Under this bill, the “Predatory Towing Prevention Act” is amended to prohibit a towing company from charging fees to the owner of a stolen motor vehicle so The post Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York State Police participate in Wreaths Across America in Long Island
LONG ISLAND, NY – Members of the community and the New York State Police participated in Wreaths across America on Saturday. “Wreaths Across America” made there way to Long Island this weekend. “Members of the New York State Police were honored to be part of this event and we salute all the women and men and their families who served our great nation. We are forever grateful for their service,” the NYSP said. Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine business owner Morrill The post New York State Police participate in Wreaths Across America in Long Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Central Pa. man sent to prison for conspiring with inmates to steal pandemic benefits
A New Cumberland man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiring with a group that included state prison inmates to make false unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrisburg-based U.S. Justice Department officials said Friday that Andrew Marszalek, 24, pleaded guilty to fraud- and conspiracy-related charges. The department...
Two NYPD recruits suspended after tryst in police academy bathroom: sources
It’s “Police Academy” — the X-rated version! Two NYPD recruits were suspended Friday after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy in Queens, sources told The Post. Fellow recruits caught the lovers in the bathroom stall, sources said. The couple, who were said to be in an ongoing relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July and were both assigned to the day tour, sources said. The Post spotted Latibeaudiere leaving Solano’s Bronx home around 10 a.m. Saturday. “I am not supposed to talk about it,” he said when asked what...
Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
FOX43.com
State prison inmate among those charged in pandemic relief fraud scheme
MERCER, Pa. — An inmate at SCI-Mercer will serve an additional 11 months in prison for conspiring with five others to steal pandemic relief funds from fellow inmates, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Friday. Jeovanny Schultz, 28, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner...
Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
norwoodnews.org
Queens Man Charged after Cocaine worth $300,000 & $50,000+ in Cash Seized in The Bronx
The Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor (SNP) has charged Queens man, Reynaldo Almonte, 29, in connection with the seizure of approximately 6 kilograms of cocaine (over 13 pounds), and more than $50,000 in cash from his burgundy Nissan sports car while in the West Farms section of The Bronx. Almonte was arrested after law enforcement tracked his vehicle from Queens to The Bronx on Nov. 28.
Police thwart $10k fraud against 82-year-old man from Bay Shore area scammer
BAY SHORE, NY – A 82-year-old Louisiana man was the victim of a $9,800 scam by perpetrators operating out of Bay Shore, Long Island. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, an 82-year-old man from Lafayette, Louisiana sent $9800 to a location on Union Boulevard in Bay Shore as part of a cyber scam. “Fortunately, our detectives intercepted the cash at a location in Ronkonkoma. The money will be returned to the victim,” SFD said today in a statement. “Great job by our Financial Crimes detectives who intercepted cash that an elderly man mailed as part of a scam.” Detectives The post Police thwart $10k fraud against 82-year-old man from Bay Shore area scammer appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
Woman accused of theft from school denies charges
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman accused of misusing funds at a Christian school where she worked denies the accusations against her, her attorney said in a statement Thursday.Katherine Paprocka, a former administrator at Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton, is accused of misusing funds to pay for vacations, restaurant meals, Amazon purchases and in-vitro fertilization treatments, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Paprocka, 36, faces 29 felony counts related to the theft of $579,000 from the school and businesses that worked with the school.Her attorney Martin Mullaney sent in a statement to CBS Philadelphia Thursday:Katie maintains her innocence...
Philadelphia mafia underboss sentenced to five years in loansharking, extortion scheme
The underboss of Philadelphia's mafia crime family was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday.
NYPD cops can no longer detain people while checking for warrants
New York City cops are no longer permitted to detain people while checking if there’s a warrant for their arrest – unless they believe the person committed a crime or is about to do so, according to a settlement filed in Manhattan federal court Friday. Updated language in the patrol guide — filed in the settlement — says cops will now have to cut loose people they stop when officers wrap up their work on the specific issue. “Once the tasks tied to the reason for the stop are completed or reasonably should have been completed, a person may not continue to...
Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
Two rescued from burning Bronx home, including young child
NEW YORK, NY – Firefighters rescued two people from a burning home in the Bronx on Friday. One of those rescued was a young child stuck in the second floor during the fire. FDNY firefighters were alerted to the presence of people inside the burning home by EMS Station 26 personnel on scene. Firefighters were met, by a ‘frantic civilian’ according to the NYPD who also informed firefighters of the occupants trapped inside the home. “The FDNY EMS Station 26 members were alerted yesterday to a house fire in the Bronx behind their quarters. The EMTs Camacho, Lemus, Bourdier, Rebolledo, The post Two rescued from burning Bronx home, including young child appeared first on Shore News Network.
Santa Claus rides through Allentown on Saturday with police and fire escort
ALLENTOWN, PA – Santa Claus is making his rounds through Allentown on Saturday, escorted by police officers and firefighters. Santa will be escorted by our firefighters and police officers to four fire stations across the city on Saturday, December 17 at 12:15 p.m. Santa will be on the lookout for kids along the way and will hand out candy canes. The first 100 children at each fire station will receive small gifts from Santa, who will meet with them at each station. Each firehouse visit will be limited to 20 minutes in order to allow Santa time to travel to The post Santa Claus rides through Allentown on Saturday with police and fire escort appeared first on Shore News Network.
