NEW YORK, NY – A major gun trafficker operating in New York City has been sentenced to ten years in prison. James "Spazz" Thomas trafficked 89 illegal guns into the city in the past two years, some of which were tracked to violent crimes in the city. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, "James Thomas participated in the trafficking of dozens of guns to New York, and some of the guns that he trafficked can directly be tied to violent crimes. Thomas exacerbated the scourge of gun crime in New York, and for that, he is rightly facing a lengthy prison

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO