Ticketmaster gives fans 2nd shot at scoring Taylor Swift tickets

By Sarah Doiron
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ticketmaster is giving some Taylor Swift fans another chance to secure tickets to her upcoming “The Eras” tour.

The ticket provider announced that a select number of fans are being given a “limited opportunity” to purchase up to two tickets to one of her shows.

Ticketmaster sent unsolicited emails Monday to fans that are being offered another shot to score tickets.

RELATED: Lawmakers seek answers after ‘The Eras’ presale fiasco

“You were selected for this opportunity because you have been identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets,” the email reads. “We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets.”

Ticketmaster said those who received an email will be sent an invite to submit a purchase request prior to Dec. 23.

Those invitations will be staggered by tour dates in each city, according to the ticket provider.

The additional opportunity comes nearly one month after Ticketmaster’s botched presale for Swift’s tour. The ticket provider was forced to cancel general ticket sales due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

MORE: Swifties sue Ticketmaster after ‘The Eras’ presale debacle

The decision to cancel general ticket sales sparked outrage, not only from fans who weren’t selected to participate in the presale, but also from those who did and were left empty-handed.

The fallout from the presale fiasco has prompted more than two dozen fans to sue Live Nation Entertainment , Ticketmaster’s parent company. The lawsuit accuses the world’s largest concert promoter of unlawful conduct, fraud and breach of contract.

It has also called into question Ticketmaster’s presale ticketing process , as well as the ticket provider’s ability to protect fans from scalpers and bots.

Fans selected to submit purchase requests can only do so for the show date and city selected while registering for the presale. Ticketmaster said fans will not be charged until their purchase request has been approved.

“The Eras” tour is Swift’s first tour since 2018. The 52-show tour, which includes a stop at Gillette Stadium , kicks off in March and wraps up in August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

