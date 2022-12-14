18-year-old arrested in Springfield for trafficking weight of fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a semi-automatic firearm and trafficking weight of fentanyl was found in his possession.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the Firearms Investigative Unit has been investigating 18-year-old Michael Llanos of Springfield for illegal firearms. Detectives discovered Tuesday night that Llanos was allegedly in possession of a firearm.
Around 9:20 p.m., officers arrived to Llanos’ home on Beacon Circle, detained him and found a firearm in his possession. Police then searched his home and seized 580 bags of approximately 11.2 grams of suspected fentanyl and 47 rounds of ammunition.
Llanos has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Fentanyl Trafficking More than 10 Grams
