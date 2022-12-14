ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

18-year-old arrested in Springfield for trafficking weight of fentanyl

By Nick DeGray
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a semi-automatic firearm and trafficking weight of fentanyl was found in his possession.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the Firearms Investigative Unit has been investigating 18-year-old Michael Llanos of Springfield for illegal firearms. Detectives discovered Tuesday night that Llanos was allegedly in possession of a firearm.

Around 9:20 p.m., officers arrived to Llanos’ home on Beacon Circle, detained him and found a firearm in his possession. Police then searched his home and seized 580 bags of approximately 11.2 grams of suspected fentanyl and 47 rounds of ammunition.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Llanos has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card
  • Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Fentanyl Trafficking More than 10 Grams
