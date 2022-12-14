ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia Governor to announce first-in-the-country DMV initiative

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOMu6_0jiG4Kvj00

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to announce a first-in-the- country DMV initiative on Wednesday.

The Governor is set to make the announcement at 11:30 am on Wednesday.

Gov. Justice will be joined by Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Everett Frazier.

No other details were given regarding the DMV announcement.

Gov. Justice also plans to announce major funding for bridge projects.

You can watch the briefing here .

Comments / 7

Richard McVey
2d ago

Another waste of money since the state has continued to ignore broadband access to the public. Guess this is just for a select few cities and residents but I wonder who is making money off this?

Reply
2
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

