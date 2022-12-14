ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn City Schools approves updated dress code proposed by local Girl Scouts

Starting on Jan. 5, 2023, Auburn City Schools will enforce a new, updated dress code. Tuesday night at the ACS Board of Education meeting, the board members approved the proposal that was created by four local Girl Scouts — eighth-grader Ella Carlson and ninth-grader Avery Moore from Troop 7018 and seventh-graders Maggie Blair and Virginia Meyer from Troop 7012.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
citizenofeastalabama.com

D.T.R.G. Mudders is only all-girlz mudding group in area

While out in Hurtsboro for the annual Christmas Parade, there were a group of women dressed in camo with the logo D.T.R.G. Mudders emblazoned across their sweatshirts. While I know what mudding is, I had no idea the meaning of the acronym, and so I struck up a conversation as I tend to do. It turns out that the acronym stands for Down the Road Girlz, the only all-girls ATV group in the area.
HURTSBORO, AL
WTVM

Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
COLUMBUS, GA

