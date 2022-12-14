KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Western Michigan University football player La’Darius Jefferson is being charged with two counts of assault and battery. According to WOOD-TV 8, court records show the 23-year-old running back Jefferson has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault or assault and battery for an incident that happened October 15. According to court documents, Jefferson and a woman assaulted three people walking down Lafayette Avenue near the WMU campus.

