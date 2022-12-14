Read full article on original website
Related
go955.com
17-year-old suffers serious injuries in Friday afternoon shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a Fridag afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard regarding the report of a citizen being struck by gunfire.
go955.com
Suspect in Howland Street home invasion and shooting arraigned
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A suspect in the early Monday morning shooting of a woman during a home invasion on Howland Street was arraigned on Thursday. 36-year-old James Casey of Battle Creek is facing charges of attempted murder and home invasion as well as weapons offenses. Battle Creek...
go955.com
Portage police investigating suspicious death of 18-month-old boy
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage police continue to investigate what they call the suspicious death of an 18-month-old. On Thursday, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Portage Department of Public Safety Police and Fire Division personnel responded to the 6100 block of Applegrove Lane in Anna’s Vineyard Apartments on a report of an unresponsive 18-month-old boy. Once on scene, crews quickly assessed the infant who was still unresponsive but with a pulse.
go955.com
North Rose Street house fire considered suspicious
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A late night house fire in Kalamazoo Wednesday is considered suspicious. The Fire Marshal is expected to investigate the fire that broke out around 11:00 p.m. last night in the 1900 block of North Rose Street. The back of the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
go955.com
Former WMU football player being charged with assault after incident near campus in October
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Western Michigan University football player La’Darius Jefferson is being charged with two counts of assault and battery. According to WOOD-TV 8, court records show the 23-year-old running back Jefferson has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault or assault and battery for an incident that happened October 15. According to court documents, Jefferson and a woman assaulted three people walking down Lafayette Avenue near the WMU campus.
go955.com
Delton-Kellogg Schools due to excessive illness, KPS cancels several bus routes again today
DELTON, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Even as many school districts are preparing to the wind up classes before the long Christmas break, Delton-Kellogg Schools are closed today for another reason. The district, which serves portions of Allegan and Barry counties, says on Facebook that too many students and staff...
go955.com
AUDIO: New mental health coordinator joins Portage Public Schools
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A new Mental Health Coordinator has joined the ranks at the Portage Public Schools District to support both students and staff. Marianne Joynt began her new role as Mental Health Coordinator at Portage Public Schools on December 5th. She joins the Educational Supports and Interventions Department following her work as a liaison to the District for Integrated Services of Kalamazoo doing school based consulting.
go955.com
Students in WMU’s cold case program gain national recognition
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — WMU’s hot new Cold Case Program, which has received quite a bit of national attention, got the spotlight at the university’s most recent Meeting of the Board of Trustees. Dr. Ashlyn Kuersten, a Professor in the Political Science Department came up with...
go955.com
K Wings dominate Iowa, defeating the Heartlanders 4-1 Friday
CORALVILLE, IA (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (11-10-1-0) commanded the game for three periods against the Iowa Heartlanders (5-10-6-1) on Friday night and earned a 4-1 victory at Xtream Arena. The K-Wings never trailed and carried a shutout until the 11:31 mark of the third period, before exploding...
Comments / 0