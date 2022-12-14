Read full article on original website
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Woman injured in London concert crowd crush dies in hospital. LONDON (AP) — Police say a woman injured in a crush outside a London concert venue has died. London resident Rebecca Ikumelo, who was 33, was one of eight people hospitalized after being caught in mayhem outside the O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday night where Nigerian singer Asake was due to perform. The Metropolitan Police force said she died on Saturday morning. Two other women, aged 21 and 23, remain in critical condition. The Metropolitan Police force said emergency services were called after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets” and they found people suffering from crush injuries. The force urged people with photos or video of the scene to submit it to help the police investigation.
Judge warned in 2021 of gay bar attacker's shootout plans. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Court transcripts obtained by The Associated Press reveal that a judge dismissed the 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter even though she had previously raised concerns about the defendant stockpiling weapons and explosives and planning a shootout. The comments were made in August last year by Judge Robin Chittum. They add to warning signs authorities had about Anderson Aldrich's increasingly violent behavior prior to the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The 2021 charges against Aldrich were thrown out. The judge declined to comment Friday.
