While out in Hurtsboro for the annual Christmas Parade, there were a group of women dressed in camo with the logo D.T.R.G. Mudders emblazoned across their sweatshirts. While I know what mudding is, I had no idea the meaning of the acronym, and so I struck up a conversation as I tend to do. It turns out that the acronym stands for Down the Road Girlz, the only all-girls ATV group in the area.

HURTSBORO, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO