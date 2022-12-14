ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

WTVM

Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Georgetown Elementary 3rd grade teacher gifts students new sneakers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Next Wednesday, winter break will begin for Muscogee County Students. But, before they head home, one teacher in East Columbus gave his scholars early Christmas presents. Typically East Columbus is one area unfortunately associated with lots of crime. However, Anthony Kennebrew, who grew up here in...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Roundabout dramatically reduces crashes, injuries at Auburn intersection

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn public safety is reporting a dramatic decrease in crashes and injuries with improved traffic flow because of the roundabout at Farmville Road and North College Street. Before the roundabout opened in October of 2021 navigating the intersection at Alabama Highway 147 (Farmville Road) and Lee Road 72 (North College Street) […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD looking for a missing 20-year-old Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is requesting public assistance in locating missing 20-year-old Patrice Leah. According to police, she was last seen on Nov. 13, and says Leah frequently travels near the Lawyers Lane area. Authorities describe Leah as a black female with black hair, and brown eyes, standing 5 feet […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Man dead in Opelika officer involved shooting after alleged knife incident

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A man armed with a knife has died in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Opelika according to detectives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is conducting an outside investigation into the incident. According to Opelika police, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 10:32 PM Opelika Police dispatch received a call […]
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn City Schools approves updated dress code proposed by local Girl Scouts

Starting on Jan. 5, 2023, Auburn City Schools will enforce a new, updated dress code. Tuesday night at the ACS Board of Education meeting, the board members approved the proposal that was created by four local Girl Scouts — eighth-grader Ella Carlson and ninth-grader Avery Moore from Troop 7018 and seventh-graders Maggie Blair and Virginia Meyer from Troop 7012.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama

UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

D.T.R.G. Mudders is only all-girlz mudding group in area

While out in Hurtsboro for the annual Christmas Parade, there were a group of women dressed in camo with the logo D.T.R.G. Mudders emblazoned across their sweatshirts. While I know what mudding is, I had no idea the meaning of the acronym, and so I struck up a conversation as I tend to do. It turns out that the acronym stands for Down the Road Girlz, the only all-girls ATV group in the area.
HURTSBORO, AL
WRBL News 3

Stewart County Sheriff’s Office searching escaped inmate

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate and is requesting public help to locate Stephen Stephens. The sheriff’s office describes Stephens as a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. According to law enforcement, Stephens’ believed the direction of travel is between the […]
STEWART COUNTY, GA

