4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
WTVM
Mother Mary Mission opens transitional facility for female veterans in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Meeting the needs of female veterans is important - especially to the staff with Mother Mary Mission. The organization exists to serve communities that have been historically underserved in many social and economic endeavors. The board of trustees was re-established in 2016 with the express...
WTVM
Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
New Columbus restaurant set to open next week in historic City Mills building along the river
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Seven years ago, historic City Mills just north of downtown Columbus was dangerously close to being lost. Not now. The mill has been refurbished and turned into a boutique hotel. The finishing piece is a restaurant that opens next week. The two old mill buildings date back to the late 1800s […]
WTVM
Georgetown Elementary 3rd grade teacher gifts students new sneakers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Next Wednesday, winter break will begin for Muscogee County Students. But, before they head home, one teacher in East Columbus gave his scholars early Christmas presents. Typically East Columbus is one area unfortunately associated with lots of crime. However, Anthony Kennebrew, who grew up here in...
CPD: Shooting investigation underway on Pembrook Drive; one injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person injured on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. According to CPD, the victim is suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become […]
Roundabout dramatically reduces crashes, injuries at Auburn intersection
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn public safety is reporting a dramatic decrease in crashes and injuries with improved traffic flow because of the roundabout at Farmville Road and North College Street. Before the roundabout opened in October of 2021 navigating the intersection at Alabama Highway 147 (Farmville Road) and Lee Road 72 (North College Street) […]
Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
CPD looking for a missing 20-year-old Columbus woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is requesting public assistance in locating missing 20-year-old Patrice Leah. According to police, she was last seen on Nov. 13, and says Leah frequently travels near the Lawyers Lane area. Authorities describe Leah as a black female with black hair, and brown eyes, standing 5 feet […]
Man dead in Opelika officer involved shooting after alleged knife incident
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A man armed with a knife has died in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Opelika according to detectives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is conducting an outside investigation into the incident. According to Opelika police, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 10:32 PM Opelika Police dispatch received a call […]
WTVM
Suspect sought in murder investigation of 19-year-old Phenix City native
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - With Christmas more than a week away, one local pastor is pushing for people across the city to put the guns down as families celebrate the holidays. One family in East Alabama who recently lost a loved one to gun violence agrees. Tonight, the family...
EXCLUSIVE: Phenix City carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month due to lack of permit
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City carbon black manufacturing plant will be closing at the end of the month, according to a document obtained exclusively by WRBL. After years of not making mandated upgrades to the plant and being hit with a multi-million dollar jury verdict, Continental Carbon Company will shut down on […]
5 people, including 2 from Alabama, sentenced for $12M Georgia theology school fraud
Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of...
WTVM
Family speaks out on struggles after Westrock Paper Mill lockout in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The labor dispute at the Russell County WestRock Paper Mill continues - it’s been over two months since union workers were locked out. That means no paycheck at all, making it difficult especially during the holiday season. Tears from a man who says he...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn City Schools approves updated dress code proposed by local Girl Scouts
Starting on Jan. 5, 2023, Auburn City Schools will enforce a new, updated dress code. Tuesday night at the ACS Board of Education meeting, the board members approved the proposal that was created by four local Girl Scouts — eighth-grader Ella Carlson and ninth-grader Avery Moore from Troop 7018 and seventh-graders Maggie Blair and Virginia Meyer from Troop 7012.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn city council eyeing amendment to allow revocation of business licenses
Business owners in Auburn are scratching their heads over a potential new amendment to an ordinance that would allow the city to revoke business licenses. A draft of the updated ordinance — which has not been passed yet — was recently released to the public in the form of a city memorandum.
WTVM
Phenix City Riverwalk double homicide suspect makes first court appearance
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man charged with the double homicide that happened on the Phenix City side of the Riverwalk made his first court appearance in front of a judge. 29-year-old Damon Daniels Junior is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Darrelyn Harris and John Burkus.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama
UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
citizenofeastalabama.com
D.T.R.G. Mudders is only all-girlz mudding group in area
While out in Hurtsboro for the annual Christmas Parade, there were a group of women dressed in camo with the logo D.T.R.G. Mudders emblazoned across their sweatshirts. While I know what mudding is, I had no idea the meaning of the acronym, and so I struck up a conversation as I tend to do. It turns out that the acronym stands for Down the Road Girlz, the only all-girls ATV group in the area.
Suspect accused of killing 5-year-old girl in east Alabama still on suicide watch in jail while awaiting trial
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Accused Phenix City child killer, Jeremy Williams, appeared in Russell County Circuit Court Wednesday morning to ask a judge to take him off suicide watch. Williams has been on suicide watch in the Russell County Jail for 10 of the 12 months he has been incarcerated in connection with the […]
Stewart County Sheriff’s Office searching escaped inmate
STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate and is requesting public help to locate Stephen Stephens. The sheriff’s office describes Stephens as a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. According to law enforcement, Stephens’ believed the direction of travel is between the […]
