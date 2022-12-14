ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Record low water levels on the Mississippi River in 2022 show how climate change is altering large rivers

By Larry Felton Johnson
cobbcountycourier.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
actionnews5.com

Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning. “They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.
MEMPHIS, TN
travelnoire.com

Sin Cities: These Are The Top 10 Most Sinful Cities In The U.S.

The holiday season is when many people indulge in rich foods, creamy alcoholic drinks, and decadent parties. Some people have self-control, while others give in to their vices. A recent report by WalletHub names the most sinful cities in America for the year 2022. The personal-finance website compared over 180...
IRVINE, CA
actionnews5.com

Breaking down the bond process in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The call from the NAACP Memphis office to raise the bond for the suspect in a brutal golf course attack led Action News 5 to take a closer look at how the bond system works. Turns out, bond is set by judicial commissioners, the workhorses of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

National Guard center plans reviewed

Photo: Officials, including Supervisor Lee Caldwell, review National Guard Readiness Center and Agri-Education Center plans. (DeSoto County Government photo) DeSoto County and National Guard officials have reviewed site plans for a new Readiness Center and Armory in the county. A delegation with the National Guard, including Col. Rick Weaver, met...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Memphis man arrested for murder of former Southaven athlete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mark McDaniel was arrested at his residence by Memphis Police Saturday afternoon. The 24-year-old is being charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to DeSoto County. On Saturday morning, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi. Christian Saulsberry […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
WALLS, MS
WREG

Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Accident injures three in western DeSoto County

Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Families to receive Galilee Cemetery settlement soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Settlement checks are finally on the way for families with loved ones buried at a Memphis cemetery that has been plagued by problems for years. The families are part of a class action lawsuit against the funeral homes that used Galilee Memorial Gardens. Graves were left unmarked, bodies left on top of one another and cemetery grounds were so unkempt families couldn’t visit their loved ones. ► More stories on the Galilee Cemetery case Gloria Butler’s mother, father, two grandchildren and a nephew are buried at Galilee, but she still isn’t sure where the graves are located.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Recent change at MPD shines light on every missing adult, child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like more Memphians have gone missing, it may be because of a change at MPD. It’s not immediately clear if there is an actual increase in reported missing persons; Action News 5 is still waiting for requested data from Memphis police. What...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two juveniles dead after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people were pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Raines Road and Kirby Parkway. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting a little after 1 a.m. A male and female juvenile died from their injuries. Police say the suspect(s) were in a dark-colored sedan.
MEMPHIS, TN

