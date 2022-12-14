Record low water levels on the Mississippi River in 2022 show how climate change is altering large rivers

Read full article on original website
Downtown Memphis road collapses, breaks water main, MLGW says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Part of a road in Downtown Memphis collapsed, re-breaking a water main in the process, according to Memphis Lights Gas & Water (MLGW). MLGW said workers were on Monroe Avenue trying to repair a water main break that occurred earlier in the year. Additional sewer repair...
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas Completes $320 Million Expansion Including 320 Room Hotel
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., is celebrating the completion of a $320 million dollar expansion, including a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options. The...
Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning. “They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.
Arctic blast to arrive in the Mid-South as the official start of Winter kicks off Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winter is coming. The official start of Winter is marked by the Winter Solstice, which is also the shortest day of the year in terms of hours of sunlight. This year’s winter solstice will occur at 3:48 p.m. CST on Wednesday, December 21. And right...
Sin Cities: These Are The Top 10 Most Sinful Cities In The U.S.
The holiday season is when many people indulge in rich foods, creamy alcoholic drinks, and decadent parties. Some people have self-control, while others give in to their vices. A recent report by WalletHub names the most sinful cities in America for the year 2022. The personal-finance website compared over 180...
Toll lanes in Memphis being considered to ease traffic congestion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Paying extra to drive?. That’s what would happen if express toll lanes come to the Bluff City. Are you willing to pay a little extra to drive on the road?. Gov. Bill Lee is considering a plan to build express toll lanes to help ease traffic on highways across the state.
Family says Memphis apartment is 'unlivable' after ceiling collapsed due to months of water damage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For close to three months, a family living in an Orange Mound apartment complex says they have watched their leaking roof go from bad to worse. On December 9, part of their ceiling collapsed. “You could just see the water just coming down,” said resident Darmetris...
Breaking down the bond process in Shelby Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The call from the NAACP Memphis office to raise the bond for the suspect in a brutal golf course attack led Action News 5 to take a closer look at how the bond system works. Turns out, bond is set by judicial commissioners, the workhorses of...
National Guard center plans reviewed
Photo: Officials, including Supervisor Lee Caldwell, review National Guard Readiness Center and Agri-Education Center plans. (DeSoto County Government photo) DeSoto County and National Guard officials have reviewed site plans for a new Readiness Center and Armory in the county. A delegation with the National Guard, including Col. Rick Weaver, met...
Memphis man arrested for murder of former Southaven athlete
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mark McDaniel was arrested at his residence by Memphis Police Saturday afternoon. The 24-year-old is being charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to DeSoto County. On Saturday morning, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi. Christian Saulsberry […]
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To Relocate
Do you know someone who is thinking of moving to Tennessee? Well, the state is trying to attract new residents. The incentive is a bonus check of $5,000 and $15,000 for Americans who move to the area. The city hopes to gain new talent by helping people with relocation costs.
Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
Accident injures three in western DeSoto County
Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Families to receive Galilee Cemetery settlement soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Settlement checks are finally on the way for families with loved ones buried at a Memphis cemetery that has been plagued by problems for years. The families are part of a class action lawsuit against the funeral homes that used Galilee Memorial Gardens. Graves were left unmarked, bodies left on top of one another and cemetery grounds were so unkempt families couldn’t visit their loved ones. ► More stories on the Galilee Cemetery case Gloria Butler’s mother, father, two grandchildren and a nephew are buried at Galilee, but she still isn’t sure where the graves are located.
What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
Recent change at MPD shines light on every missing adult, child
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like more Memphians have gone missing, it may be because of a change at MPD. It’s not immediately clear if there is an actual increase in reported missing persons; Action News 5 is still waiting for requested data from Memphis police. What...
Two juveniles dead after Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people were pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Raines Road and Kirby Parkway. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting a little after 1 a.m. A male and female juvenile died from their injuries. Police say the suspect(s) were in a dark-colored sedan.
Family fights issues at El Dorado apartments in Orange Mound
Just days ago, part of their ceiling collapsed. The family said workers arrived Thursday to repair the damage.
