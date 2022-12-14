ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Airbnb study finds guests perceived to be Black have more trouble booking stay

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kc7Ch_0jiG2yaB00

Airbnb says in a new report that perceived Black customers are less likely to get their reservations confirmed compared to perceived white customers.

The vacation rental company found that guests perceived to be Black were able to successfully book their stay 91.4 percent of the time, compared to 94.1 percent of guests perceived to be white. Other racial groups clocked in between the two figures.

“Airbnb is built on trust, and we will continue to innovate and design new products and initiatives that increase acceptance and combat bias,” Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement. “Important insights, including data generated through Project Lighthouse, will drive our work to make Airbnb a place where everyone feels welcome.”

Airbnb said it prevented hosts beginning four years ago from seeing a guest’s profile picture until after they accept their reservation, which the company said closed about one-fifth of the disparity.

The company announced a series of changes in conjunction with the data’s release, including launching a written guide about inclusiveness for hosts, expanding analysis of when hosts reject reservations and making it easier for guests to receive reviews.

“Airbnb led the way for the tech industry in undertaking its civil rights audit in 2016,” former Attorney General Eric Holder, whom Airbnb tapped to advise on developing its anti-discrimination policy , said in a statement. “In the years since, I have continued to be impressed by the company’s sustained work and holistic approach to acknowledging and addressing discrimination.”

The company partnered with a variety of civil rights groups in its effort, including the League of United Latin American Citizens and the NAACP.

“The NAACP has been calling on companies to do what is best for racial equity, and Airbnb has stepped up to provide answers,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said.

“Airbnb has committed to walk with us and others to unpack their journey to achieving diversity, equity and inclusion as an organization. Over the last six years, the company has set and maintained the blueprint for how companies should tackle this critical work: in a transparent, public-facing and introspective way.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 16

ofaafo
3d ago

How? Airbnb do not ask for race. Ask date and how many guests… I’m not white and never had issues booking via Airbnb in 5 years that I’ve used website. Have traveled domestically and internationally. Did I miss something?

Reply(8)
8
Related
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Essence

What Is It About Black Women’s Power That Some White Men Find So Offensive?

The advances of powerful Black women, who have historically existed at the bottom rung of the social ladder, are an affront to the deepest sensibilities of the white male power structure. Howard Stern is “uncomfortable” with how Oprah Winfrey “flaunts” her fortune. On his radio show, the notorious shock jock...
The Independent

Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Crusader Newspaper

THE BLACKOUT OF RACISM IN WHITE AMERICA

There is a growing, but invisible, problem in America. Essentially, a lot of white people are unaware of the race problem, or so they say. Black people, on the other hand, are all too familiar with race issues. The denial among many whites to acknowledge racial tension is probably partially due to a certain amount of latent guilt.
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

816K+
Followers
91K+
Post
580M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy