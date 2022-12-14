Read full article on original website
LibbyJane
3d ago
Had there not been another run off and the Republican candidate won, our GaGOP wouldn't want to change it.
Georgia Secretary of State Wants to End Runoff Elections
Georgia Secretary of State Brad RaffenspergerPhoto byNewSouthPolitics.com. With two runoff elections for the U.S. Senate in the past two years, the state of Georgia gained national attention for its pivotal role in the balance of power between Republicans and Democrats. Judging from recent comments Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the attention isn’t wanted anymore. calling on legislators to do away with the state’s runoff system for general elections, arguing that the process places too heavy a burden on voters and election officials.
Georgia should create HBCU economic prosperity planning districts, state Senate committee recommends
ATLANTA — Georgia should establish special economic prosperity planning districts for its 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), a bipartisan state Senate committee recommended Thursday. The proposed HBCU Innovation and Economic Prosperity Planning Districts would help the colleges address critical needs and increase engagement from the surrounding communities,...
Georgia leaders and officials weigh pros and cons of eliminating General Election Runoffs
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called on the Georgia General Assembly on Wednesday to eliminate General Election Runoffs.
WRDW-TV
Meet the candidates for the Ga. House District 129 seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday was the last day of early voting for the vacant Georgia House District 129 seat of the late Wayne Howard. Election day is Tuesday, and here’s what you need to know about the candidates running for the seat. If you think you’re done, voters...
GA state senator from Forsyth County gets 2 powerful appointments
(Forsyth County, GA) Senator Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming), who represents District 27 which includes parts of Forsyth County, is taking on new roles in the State Senate. In an email to constituents sent on Monday, December 12, Dolezal announced that he has been appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones (R) to serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session.
Herschel Walker loss sparks major change in Georgia
Georgia is looking to end its runoff election system after the brutal, months-long slog that was the Senate campaign between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker and Warnock advanced to a special run-off election after neither candidate earned the 50 percent of the vote required to seal the election on Nov. Read more... The post Herschel Walker loss sparks major change in Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgia election officials begin audit of 2022 runoff, as drama drags on over state’s 2020 vote
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A statewide audit of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff begins on Wednesday allowing counties the chance to confirm the results of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeating Republican nominee Herschel Walker by 100,000 votes. Meanwhile, the start of the audit coincides with urges by election reform groups and cybersecurity experts that federal authorities investigate voting system breaches […] The post Georgia election officials begin audit of 2022 runoff, as drama drags on over state’s 2020 vote appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Rep. Carl Gilliard to chair Georgia Legislative Black Caucus next term
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Rep. Carl Gilliard (D-Savannah) will take over as chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus for the next legislative term. The term begins Jan. 9, 2023, the Georgia House of Representatives said Thursday in a press release. “The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus stands on the shoulders of giants, like the 33 original […]
villages-news.com
Georgia reader says Marjorie Taylor Greene is not crazy
After 70 years on this planet, most of them in Georgia, I have seen the deterioration of individual rights caused by corrupt politicians in office. One of our greatest rights was the right to fair and free elections. The erosion of those rights, and the interference by government entities, which has been brought to our attention lately, give the American people the right under the Constitution, to overthrow a corrupt and illegitimate government. Luckily the American people are long-suffering and seek to change things without that course of action being taken. But it cannot continue. Read the Constitution and The Bill of Rights and you might have second thoughts about calling a true patriot crazy. This is not the government our founders envisioned and we have the right to change it. There is a saying, “The people should never be afraid of the government, the government should always be afraid of the people.” It keeps them honest.
Brian Kemp bans TikTok on state devices
Georgia is joining the growing list of Republican-led states banning TikTok from state-owned phones and laptops, according to a new memo issued by Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday. All executive agencies and branches should immediately ban the use of TikTok as well as two other social messaging platforms, WeChat and Telegram, on any government-owned devices, the memo says.
Gov. Kemp bans TikTok from Georgia state-issued devices
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an order banning TikTok from all state devices, according to a memo he sent to State of Georgia agency heads. The governor specified that "every executive branch agency, department, division, bureau, board, authority, and commission in Georgia shall prohibit the use of TikTok, WeChat, and Telegram on all systems and devices (including laptops and mobile devices) that are issued owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the state or used for state businesses."
Secretary of State urges General Assembly to replace runoff election system
ATLANTA — Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called on the General Assembly Wednesday to start the legislative work needed to end the runoff election system in Georgia and move to something else. Many county elections officials complained about the new law which reduced the amount of time...
5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages.
Advocate
Georgia State Workers Sue Over Denial of Trans Health Care Coverage
Georgia state employees and others are suing the state over its denial of insurance coverage for gender-affirming care for transgender workers and trans dependents. The suit, Rich v. Georgia, was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. It says the exclusion of transition procedures under the Georgia State Health Benefit Plan is unlawful discrimination. It cites the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, which held that discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is illegal under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, plus other court rulings.
Georgia organization wants lawmakers to end state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The Georgia chapter of a national grassroots advocacy organization wants state lawmakers to repeal the state’s certificate of need laws. Americans for Prosperity-Georgia says the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. The group tells The Center Square exclusively that it plans to launch a six-figure campaign to encourage lawmakers to repeal the CON requirement when the General Assembly reconvenes next month.
Washington Examiner
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II.
Georgia Today: Georgia Power rate hike, TikTok ban, Atlanta protesters arrested, rally against guns
On the Thursday Dec. 15 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia Power is raising rates, TikTok has been banned for some Georgians, Atlanta protesters face terrorism charges, and students rally against guns. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 15. I'm...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID cases among school-aged residents of Cobb County and statewide for the 14 days ending December 15, 2022
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School-Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending December 15, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,67854115HighIncreasing. 5-1727,6466650Moderately HighIncreasing. 18-2217,71675159HighIncreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day...
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
