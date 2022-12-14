Dusty Hart walked into the new Blinn College Baseball Fieldhouse for the first time and could only find one word. '"Wow,'" Blinn's new head baseball coach recalled of his reaction to the Buccaneers' brand-new locker room. "Right away I thought, 'If it's not the top facility in the State of Texas, it's definitely in the top two or three.' I'd also say it's on par with just about every Division I school in the State of Texas. It's pretty unbelievable."

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO