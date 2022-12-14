Read full article on original website
BLINN BASEBALL TO UNVEIL NEW FACILITY UPGRADES AT SEASON OPENER
Dusty Hart walked into the new Blinn College Baseball Fieldhouse for the first time and could only find one word. '"Wow,'" Blinn's new head baseball coach recalled of his reaction to the Buccaneers' brand-new locker room. "Right away I thought, 'If it's not the top facility in the State of Texas, it's definitely in the top two or three.' I'd also say it's on par with just about every Division I school in the State of Texas. It's pretty unbelievable."
The transfer portal is no longer just an offseason luxury for Texas A&M
Texas A&M's 5-7 2022 campaign was the the product of multiple issues including injuries, inexperienced players being forced into key roles, and off the field problems that manifested themselves in players making more headlines than tackles. It was evident which position groups needed upgrades and with the opening of the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month Aggie boss Jimbo Fisher had to be open for business in order to help his team turn it around on the field.
NCFCA NEEDS VOLUNTEERS FOR SPEECH AND DEBATE TOURNAMENT IN BRENHAM
Volunteers are needed to help judge during a speech and debate tournament next month in Brenham. Approximately 175 junior high and high school students from across south Texas will participate in the National Christian Forensics and Communications Association (NCFCA) All-Region Qualifier tournament January 7-9 at Blinn College. Students will compete...
BLINN ENGINEERING STUDENTS MAKE SUGGESTIONS FOR IMPROVING BRENHAM PARK
Students in a Blinn College District engineering class have offered ideas to improve a city of Brenham park. Three teams from an ENGR 1201: Introduction to Engineering class on the Brenham Campus recently presented their ideas to city officials regarding potential upgrades at Hattie Mae Flowers Park. The park, named...
Long-time Texas A&M recruiter retires
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Roy Lopez, a long-time Texas A&M Advisor and Recruiter, is retiring. Lopez might just be the reason many students made the decision to come to College Station for their higher education. He spent time visiting High Schools, prospective students and current students. Lopez was also...
CALDWELL ISD HIRES SEAN WITHERWAX TO BE NEW FOOTBALL COACH/AD
Caldwell ISD has picked a new person to lead the Hornet Football program. Sean Witherwax was announced this afternoon as the new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director for the Caldwell Hornets. He takes over for Boone Patterson, who resigned at the end of this past season after posting an...
BLINN CELEBRATES 575 FALL 2022 GRADUATES
The Blinn College District celebrated the accomplishments of 575 graduates Thursday, Dec. 15, during its 146th commencement ceremony at the Brazos County Expo Center. The fall 2022 graduating class earned 203 Associate of Arts degrees, 152 Associate of Science degrees, 106 Associate of Applied Science degrees, and 113 certificates and occupational skills awards.
I Played Putt-Putt At The New PopStroke In Katy
As a Katy resident, I watched something new pop up at I-10 & 99. I drove by it every day and had no idea what it was. I found out it was a cool putt-putt complex called PopStroke!. I call it a complex because it has so much more than...
BLINN PARAMEDIC PROGRAM GRADUATES TWENTY
The Blinn College District Paramedic Program recently welcomed twenty new graduates to the profession during a pinning ceremony. The pinning ceremony was held at the Blinn RELLIS Administration Building at Texas A&M RELLIS. The fall 2022 graduating class includes: Mikaella Barnett (Spring), Zachary Bezner (Okinawa, Japan), Aaron Clark (Wheelock), Neely...
Family of Rudder High Coach gifted donation from Bryan & College Station ISD alumni
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been just over three weeks since Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill was seriously injured when the Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus he was driving was hit by an SUV on Highway 6 in College Station. Since the accident, there’s been an outpouring of love...
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued several FREEZE WARNINGS across the Brazos Valley. The freeze warning is in effect Saturday evening through 9 AM Sunday morning. More counties could be placed under a freeze watch or warning throughout the rest of the evening. Now is the...
Early morning fire destroys home in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire early Thursday morning in Hearne. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Railroad Street, according to the Hearne Volunteer Fire Department. Residents told KBTX they heard a loud bang in the area around the time of the fire. Firefighters...
Bryan & College Station ISD alumni collect toys and donations for community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan & College Station ISD alumni are giving back to the community in a big way. The 3rd annual giveaway is part of the Home for the Holidays Annual Hometown Throwdown that brings together former students from A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station, and Rudder High Schools. The...
Food Truck Fridays: Taquero Moocho
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Taquero Moocho has everything from tacos, tortas and flautas, to so much more. Owner Irma Barrera says she opened the food truck in February of 2022 but it has been in the plan since 2020. She says after being influenced by other eateries in bigger cities,...
Washington County police in search of man on the run
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
Fourth victim confirmed in deadly Centerville crash
LEON COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn announced that the fourth victim, 20-year-old Maryah Lopez, has died from her injuries in the deadly Centerville crash that killed three others over the weekend. According to the Texas DPS, Lopez had been air lifted to CHI...
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS LEADS TO JAIL TIME
Visiting a business where he had an active criminal trespass warning lead to jail time for a Washington resident. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 5:10, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 600 block of South Market Street in reference to a possible theft. Contact was made behind the business with Justin Daniels, 33 of Washington, whom had an active criminal trespass warning for the location. Daniels resisted arrest or detainment, but was taken into custody without further incident. Daniels was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY FRIDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Friday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Friday morning at 12:50, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Stephanie Nicole Upchurch, 37 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Upchurch was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Overnight shooting near Bryan business, 1 injured: Police
BRYAN, Texas — A man was shot early Saturday morning near a Bryan business. The shooting, about 4 a.m., occurred "across the parking lot" as officers were investigating a disturbance in the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue. 25 News will provide additional details when they become available.
