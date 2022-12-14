Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Babydog snores in West Virginia Gov. Justice’s hunting blind call in deer
Gov. Jim Justice posted a video of Babydog taking a nap while he was bow hunting, and honestly, it's the West Virginia dream.
WSAZ
Bookmark Monday | The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery is available on Amazon. The paperback version is $13.99 ebook is $3.99, and is also on kindle unlimited.
Study: West Virginia is the most underrated state
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study conducted by Study Finds found that West Virginia is the most underrated state, beating out Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The study says 37% of people that responded to the study say they would like to visit West Virginia. Rhode Island and Massachusetts are behind West Virginia, both at 31%. […]
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in West Virginia on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to increase Friday as health officials reported four more virus-related deaths in West Virginia. The state’s active case total moved to 1,160, up 132 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 430 new positive cases for the day.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for December 16
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
wvpublic.org
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
wsvaonline.com
Over 500-million coming to West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state will receive over 548 million dollars in federal funding over the next five years to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Justice said during a press conference that the...
Firearm buck season kills up 18% in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season increased 18% compared to a year ago, wildlife officials said.Hunters killed 49,662 deer from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, the Division of Natural Resource said in a news release. During last year's firearms season, 42,143 bucks were killed.The most deer were killed in Greenbrier, Preston, Randolph and Ritchie counties.Paul Johansen, chief of the DNR's Wildlife Resources section, said mast conditions and weather favored hunters this year.The archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons continue through Dec. 31. Hunting opportunities for antlerless deer also will occur later this month.
Our smaller airports need help and the FAA has the answer!
Co-Managing Partner of the law firm of Bailes, Craig & Sellards, PLLC in Huntington, WV. As an attorney, husband and father of 2 young kids – my family travels a lot and I consider those of us in the Kanawha Valley blessed to have two airports within an easy drive to help travelers with their business and leisure travel needs.
wchstv.com
Eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active case total tops 1,000 again
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Thursday as active cases topped 1,000. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,657, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 86-year-old...
National Defense Bill includes benefits for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The National Defense Bill is on the verge of passing, and it has some beneficial items for our region. In total, the defense spending comes to $858 billion and there are items in the bill of local interest. Money is being set aside for flooding prevention projects through the Army Corps […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cold Shoulder: Disability rights group details strained relationship with West Virginia DHHR’s Crouch
CHARLESTON — As West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch exits the agency at the end of the month, a feud with the state’s disability rights watchdog has spilled into public view. That feud has only increased since Michael Folio, a former DHHR...
Improved West Virginia fishing and boating site to open Monday
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the upgraded public boating and fishing site at St. Albans Roadside Park will open on Monday. The site was closed in September for over $1 million in upgrades, which included repaving the access road and parking lot, stabilizing the launch ramp, […]
Mountain State Spotlight explains: How will West Virginia spend $1 billion in opioid settlement cash?
Here’s how much money the state expects to get, how it will be distributed and how it might help those most impacted by the opioid epidemic. Mountain State Spotlight explains: How will West Virginia spend $1 billion in opioid settlement cash? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia’s drug-related deaths increase 54 percent
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The United Health Foundation‘s Health Rankings 2022 Annual Report has shown that West Virginia’s drug-related deaths are up 54 percent this year. The 2022 Annual Report is one of the most comprehensive U.S. health reviews since the pandemic began. It highlights improvements, challenges and disparities in the health and well-being of Americans across […]
Gov. Justice announces West Virginia to become first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Gov. Jim Justice announced that in the first quarter of 2023, West Virginia will become the first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations. West Virginia’s current services will be expanded to facilitate a fully digital...
WSAZ
Gov. Justice authorizes hiring bonus to recruit CPS workers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Justice authorized a $5,000 hiring bonus Wednesday for the positions of CPS Worker, CPS Worker Trainee and Social Service Worker 3 (Youth Services). This requires a one-year employment commitment in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties. 26 West Virginian counties are eligible for a...
West Virginia to be first in the nation to digitize vehicle titles
Starting in 2023, certain DMV services will be a lot easier in West Virginia.
WSAZ
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interim West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary Dr. Jeff Coben started his position at the DHHR just days ago. Coben and advisors Gen. James Hoyer and Dr. Clay Marsh met with representatives with Gov. Jim Justice’s office. Justice held a news...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia Attorney General warns of PACT Act scams
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is telling veterans to look out for scams that target people eligible for PACT Act benefits. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, was signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 10, 2022. The VA says the Act is a new law to help veterans exposed to toxic substances while serving. Examples include burn pits and Agent Orange.
Comments / 0