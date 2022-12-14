Read full article on original website
An Iowa and Illinois Gas Station Is Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Today
Gas prices are super unpredictable right now. On your way to work, it could be $3, on the way home it could be $4. With prices putting so much pressure on our wallets the last year, one company is looking to alleviate the stresses of the holiday season with a special deal.
Covid Restrictions Hit Illinois College, Will We See More Illinois School Shutdowns?
With covid numbers spiking in Illinois, one state college has asked community members to make changes to help prevent the spread of the virus. As another semester comes to a close, Western Illinois University encourages all University community members to continue to follow CDC and campus guidance to assist in the mitigation of the COVID-19 virus.
1470 WMBD
Reaction to arrest of businessman for Deceptive Practices
PEORIA, Ill. – At least one of the people allegedly swindled by the now former owner of Murray Custom Cabinetry says he’s breathing a sigh of relief now that the man’s been arrested on sixteen felony Deceptive Practices counts. Greg Crowe gave Thomas Murray, 35, $15,000 as...
America’s Longest Running Christmas Parade is in Illinois
The longest running Christmas parade in America, is held right here in Illinois! I mean, it stops and then restarts the next year, it's not nonstop or anything... :) AmericanProfile. The state of Illinois is known for a lot of good things. The pizza thick like a cake, the baseball...
tspr.org
Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
ourquadcities.com
Monmouth food service employee marks 55 years
Monmouth College has honored 55-year-employee Carl Hamberg for his staggering continuous service with its food service provider, which is now Aramark. Monmouth recognized Hamberg for that 55-year milestone at its annual Employee Recognition Event, held Dec. 8 at the American Legion. Much has changed since Hamberg came to work at...
KWQC
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct Christmas bonus checks worth $1,000 being sent out Friday
The weekend has arrived, and employees at a Maryland school district are set to begin the weekend with a bonus payment worth $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, the school system said.
KWQC
Galesburg residents voice opinion on new sales tax
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg held a special city council meeting on Wednesday regarding a controversial new sales tax. The city is proposing a .25% increase in sales tax. It would bring its total sales tax up from 8.75% to 9%, and up to 11% for restaurants and bars. Revenue...
Construction Continues On Davenport’s 53rd Street Through 2023
Planning for the future requires investment. While construction can be inconvenient, #Davenport’s $16.2 million investment in East 53rd Street will pave the way for a better high-volume road for many years. The four-year, two-phase, multi-segment project reconstructed the street between Brady Street and Eastern Avenue in the 2020-2021 during...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man donates $1 million to OSF Children’s Hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man made a major donation on Thursday to fight childhood cancer. Jim Clarahan, a partner at accounting firm RSM, presented a $1.15 million check to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois and the The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer to help fight childhood brain cancer.
25newsnow.com
Boil order issued for area consisting of multiple Peoria hotels near I-74, War Memorial Dr.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A boil order was issued to an area next to the Northwoods Mall as Illinois American Water crews worked to fix a water main break. The alert sent to four water customers shows a map that includes three hotels near the mall - the Baymont, Residence Inn and Courtyard.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Trefzger’s Bakery
—— 3504 N. PROSPECT ROAD. Here we are inside this cozy location of this legendary Peoria bakery. There was usually a line in here and at Christmas time, the line would spill out on to the sidewalk. There’s the owners of Trefzger’s behind the counter, Jeff and Martha Huebner....
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
wcbu.org
Meet the new organization getting involved in Tazewell County school board races
The Student First Principles Coalition, founded just two months ago, aims to produce candidates for Tazewell County's school boards who stand against politically-charged issues like critical race theory and COVID-19 mask mandates. It's one in a wave of similar organizations based on a handful of specific education-related issues across the...
tspr.org
Lee County solar project would reduce energy costs
Utility provider Alliant Energy has taken another step toward generating solar power in southeast Iowa. Lee County officials agreed to proceed with a proposal to build a field of solar panels near the city in Wever. The project calls for developer Interstate Power and Light Co. to build and install solar panels on 900 acres build a 75-megawatt battery energy storage unit.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin hospital renovations light up the night
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter. According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.
977wmoi.com
Citizens in Support of a Sales Tax Increase to Build a Warren County Law Enforcement Center Campaign to Launch in January
In January, an educational and promotional campaign from the Citizens in Support of a Sales Tax Increase to Build a Warren County Law Enforcement Center will begin for residents of Warren County to make an informed decision come April when a sales tax referendum will be presented on the ballot. Chairman of the Citizens Advisory Committee of the jail project for the Warren County Board Chip Algren informs the campaign that is running with the State Board of Elections has raised nearly $15,000 and explains if the referendum is passed, how funds will be used:
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
