Galesburg, IL

1470 WMBD

Reaction to arrest of businessman for Deceptive Practices

PEORIA, Ill. – At least one of the people allegedly swindled by the now former owner of Murray Custom Cabinetry says he’s breathing a sigh of relief now that the man’s been arrested on sixteen felony Deceptive Practices counts. Greg Crowe gave Thomas Murray, 35, $15,000 as...
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations

The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
MACOMB, IL
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Monmouth food service employee marks 55 years

Monmouth College has honored 55-year-employee Carl Hamberg for his staggering continuous service with its food service provider, which is now Aramark. Monmouth recognized Hamberg for that 55-year milestone at its annual Employee Recognition Event, held Dec. 8 at the American Legion. Much has changed since Hamberg came to work at...
MONMOUTH, IL
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct Christmas bonus checks worth $1,000 being sent out Friday

The weekend has arrived, and employees at a Maryland school district are set to begin the weekend with a bonus payment worth $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, the school system said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
KWQC

Galesburg residents voice opinion on new sales tax

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg held a special city council meeting on Wednesday regarding a controversial new sales tax. The city is proposing a .25% increase in sales tax. It would bring its total sales tax up from 8.75% to 9%, and up to 11% for restaurants and bars. Revenue...
GALESBURG, IL
QuadCities.com

Construction Continues On Davenport’s 53rd Street Through 2023

Planning for the future requires investment. While construction can be inconvenient, #Davenport’s $16.2 million investment in East 53rd Street will pave the way for a better high-volume road for many years. The four-year, two-phase, multi-segment project reconstructed the street between Brady Street and Eastern Avenue in the 2020-2021 during...
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man donates $1 million to OSF Children’s Hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man made a major donation on Thursday to fight childhood cancer. Jim Clarahan, a partner at accounting firm RSM, presented a $1.15 million check to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois and the The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer to help fight childhood brain cancer.
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Trefzger’s Bakery

—— 3504 N. PROSPECT ROAD. Here we are inside this cozy location of this legendary Peoria bakery. There was usually a line in here and at Christmas time, the line would spill out on to the sidewalk. There’s the owners of Trefzger’s behind the counter, Jeff and Martha Huebner....
PEORIA, IL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL

The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Lee County solar project would reduce energy costs

Utility provider Alliant Energy has taken another step toward generating solar power in southeast Iowa. Lee County officials agreed to proceed with a proposal to build a field of solar panels near the city in Wever. The project calls for developer Interstate Power and Light Co. to build and install solar panels on 900 acres build a 75-megawatt battery energy storage unit.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin hospital renovations light up the night

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter. According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.
PEKIN, IL
977wmoi.com

Citizens in Support of a Sales Tax Increase to Build a Warren County Law Enforcement Center Campaign to Launch in January

In January, an educational and promotional campaign from the Citizens in Support of a Sales Tax Increase to Build a Warren County Law Enforcement Center will begin for residents of Warren County to make an informed decision come April when a sales tax referendum will be presented on the ballot. Chairman of the Citizens Advisory Committee of the jail project for the Warren County Board Chip Algren informs the campaign that is running with the State Board of Elections has raised nearly $15,000 and explains if the referendum is passed, how funds will be used:
WARREN COUNTY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
PEORIA, IL

