The weekend has arrived, and employees at a Maryland school district are set to begin the weekend with a bonus payment worth $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, the school system said.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO