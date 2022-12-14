Read full article on original website
Related
AEW Releases New Shirt That Makes MJF So Mad He Can't 'This' Straight
Wake up babe, a new AEW meme shirt just dropped. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF retained his AEW World Championship (The Big Burberry Belt) over Ricky Starks. As he was making his way up the ramp, MJF was confronted by Bryan Danielson. The theme song and sight of Danielson caused MJF to take off in another direction.
Multiple Companies Interested In Signing Lady Frost
Lady Frost is a free agent, but if some companies have their way, that won't be the case for long. Frost is on her second tour of CMLL after gaining her IMPACT Wrestling release, and CMLL is hoping to anchor her down to a deal. We'd reported recently that CMLL had mentioned offering Lady Frost a contract, which was also done publicly this week. However, we've confirmed that as of now, Lady Frost hasn't signed anywhere.
Ethan Page Discusses Producing In AEW, Says He's Pushed To Do More Commentary
Ethan Page talks about his plans in wrestling after his days in the ring are over. For most wrestlers, once you're in the business, there's no getting out of it. Although some wrestlers like Bret Hart and Steve Austin have found other options outside of wrestling following the end of their full time in-ring careers, the vast majority of pro grapplers end up holding some role in the industry after they officially hang up the boots.
Snoop Dogg's Gold WWE Championship Goes Missing
Snoop Dogg has lost his Gold WWE Championship. WWE alerted fans that Snoop Dogg lost his Gold WWE Title, which was presented to him at the WrestleMania 38 launch part in Los Angeles. Snoop brought the title with him on his tour and it came up missing. Snoop posted the...
AEW Fight Forever To Be Single Release With Updates
AEW Fight Forever doesn't necessarily have a release date at this moment, but we have learned about some plans for the game in the future. Evil Uno has worked closely with the game, and spoke with Fightful at Wrestlecade about what he could reveal. While it's been rumored and speculated in the past, Uno said that he is of the belief that the AEW Fight Forever game will be a single release that will constantly evolve over time. This is instead of an annual or recurring release that would require the purchase of a new game for each edition. He even said that the "Fight Forever" name plays into that.
Ricky Starks Talks Tony Khan's Reaction To His Promo On 12/7 AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks reveals Tony Khan's reaction to his promo from the December 7 edition of Dynamite. Although he did end up on the losing side of his AEW World Championship match against MJF on this past Wednesday's Dynamite, Ricky Starks was able to gain a ton of fanfare as a result of the passionate promos that he cut in the weeks leading up to the match.
Producers, Backstage News, More From WWE Raw December 5 and Smackdown December 9
WWE Raw producers for December 5. - Usos vs. Matt Riddle & Keivn Owens: Jason Jordan. - Women's Contender Tournament: Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley: Petey Williams. - US Title: Mustafa Ali vs. Austin Theory: Adam Pearce. - OC vs. Alpha Academy & Baron Corbin: Abyss. - Akira Tozawa...
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (12/17): Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman Compete
WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops event on December 17 on FOX. The matches were taped on November 11 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Full results and highlights are below. WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (12/17) - Braun Strowman def. LA Knight. - Ronda Rousey &...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 13 Results (12/10): New WOW Tag Champions Crowned
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode thirteen of its show on December 10. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode...
Viewership Info For Young Rock, Undertaker Meets Tony Hawk, SmackDown LowDown | Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, December 17, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.469 million viewers on 12/16 and a 0.2 rating. - In a meeting of legends that only social media can bring to the world, Tony Hawk recently took a picture with The Undertaker.
Danny Limelight Takes Blame For AEW Departure, Says He Was 'Wildin' Out'
Danny Limelight was heavily featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation during the pandemic, even competing in the first-ever AEW Dark: Elevation match against Jungle Boy. Limelight wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, Dante Martin, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, and more on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. He was also part of a feature interview with Paul Wight discussing his military background and journey to wrestling.
Hooded Xia Li Helps Damage CTRL Retain Women's Tag Titles On 12/16 WWE SmackDown
Damage CTRL gets help to retain their tag team gold on December 16. Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were able to defeat Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on December 16. While they typically get help from Bayley, the leader of...
Wrestling World Remembers Jon Huber (Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) On His Birthday | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 16, 2022. - The wrestling world is looking back and remembering Jon Huber (a.k.a Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) on his birthday:. - WWE has officially released Bray Wyatt's entrance music on all platforms:. - Check out Satnam Singh's recent interview with The...
NXT Live Event Results From Tampa, FL (12/17): Bron Breakker Teams With Apollo Crews
NXT held a live event on December 17 from University Area CDC Gym in Tampa, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Event Results From Tampa, FL (12/17) - Axiom def. Damon Kemp. - Scrypts def. Quincy Elliott. - Kiana James & Elektra Lopez...
Willow Nightingale On Signing With AEW, Her ROH Future, Heel Run | Grapsody Interview
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Saraya: WWE's Doing Great With Hunter In Charge; If Vince Comes Back, Is He Going To Undo Everything?
Saraya discusses the rumors of Vince McMahon's potential return to WWE. On December 13, 2022, a new report from the Wall Street Journal surfaced regarding Vince McMahon. Alongside other important notes about the sexual assault allegations that McMahon currently faces, the report also notes that McMahon has told people that he intends to make a comeback to WWE. McMahon stepped down from his CEO and creative position back in July 2022.
Billie Starkz Makes AEW Debut At 12/17 AEW Dark Taping
Billie Starkz is continuing to make moves in the wrestling world. Billie Starkz is a beloved regular to fans of GCW. However, the wrestling world at large is rapidly becoming more familiar with Starkz as she continues to make moves in her career. At only 18 years of age, Starkz has already wrestled for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in Japan and is slated to make her MLW debut on January 7 at MLW Blood & Thunder.
WWE SmackDown (12/16/2022) Results: Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox, Roman Reigns Returns.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/16/2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show:. - Undisputed WWE Universal World Heavyweight...
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2022 Draws Dynamite's Highest Viewership In Two Months
Viewership numbers for the December 14 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming drew 950,000 viewers on December 14. This number is up 13% from last week's episode which drew 840,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.33 (428,000 viewers) in...
John Cena Announcement | WWE Smackdown & AEW Rampage Post Show 12/16/2022 | Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) discuss tonight's episodes of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. - Top contender gauntlet: Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Emma, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville. - Bray Wyatt promo. - Angel Garza vs. Rey Mysterio. - Karrion Kross & Scarlett backstage. -...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0