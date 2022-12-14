Read full article on original website
Weekend Weather Forecast: Cold front will bring rain and wind, high surf
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A strong cold front will bring wind and rain threats to the islands Late Sunday - Monday. Big surf for North and West shores. Overnight, clouds and pop up showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds 5-15 mph.
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: December 15, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A front brings wet weather to the islands tonight and Friday. Big surf for North and West shores. Overnight, increasing clouds and showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds 5-15 mph.
Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing
HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
Oahu community leaders to speak at Pi'o summit at UH on concerns over Red Hill water issues
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Thursday afternoon the community will let their voices be heard and express their concerns with how leaders are caring for water and the community. The University of Hawaii at Manoa is hosting a summit with a focus on water sovereignty and justice.
Come see animals open holiday gifts at the Honolulu Zoo on Saturday
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Animals at the Honolulu Zoo have made the nice list and a reward for their good behavior is holiday gifts. "Holidays with the Animals" is back to in-person after being virtual for the past two years.
New poke restaurant opening in Kakaako's Ward Village
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Another poke restaurant is opening in Honolulu – this time on the ground floor of a new condominium tower in Kakaako, the owner of the restaurant confirmed to KITV4 News. Nori Bar Hawaii is slated to open in a ground floor space at the Koula condo...
Oahu home values jump for second year in a row; thousands poised to pay higher property taxes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Retiree Lawrence Hee and his 96-year-old mother have lived in their two-bedroom family home since 1958. And year after year, when it's time to pay their property taxes, "it's shocking when it keeps going up, cause we're on a fixed income."
Investors buy historic American Savings Bank Chinatown building
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A local investment group headed by a Honolulu architect has purchased the iconic bank building in Chinatown that once housed one of the first Chinese-American financial institutions in Hawaii. Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores. Located at 93 North King Street near Pig and...
Honolulu Police considers 3D technology to help solve crimes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department is testing out three-dimensional imaging devices to help with investigating crime scenes more quickly and accurately, a representative from tech company Faro told KITV4. HPD currently relies on Faro's two-dimensional scanners to document crime scenes.
Suspect in killing of security guard in Kaneohe refused to participate in arraignment hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused of stabbing a Kaneohe security guard to death refused to come out of his cell for his arraignment and plea hearing on Thursday. William Bell was scheduled to make his plea on the murder charge for the death of 77-year-old Mike Chu Thursday morning. But court documents show that date was rescheduled for next Monday.
Man accused of shooting, killing Ewa building manager pleads ‘not guilty’
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of shooting a resident manager in Ewa pleaded “not guilty” to murder on Thursday. Patrick Tuputala made his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning via video teleconference.
