Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Houston Chronicle
A boy sang with unbridled joy at a school show. Mariah Carey noticed.
Ten-year-old Kevin Johnson III didn't hold back at his school's winter concert. The fourth grader, who is known as Knox, had practiced singing "All I Want for Christmas is You" for weeks, and Tuesday, as he and his classmates gathered in the gym of their Baltimore school to perform for family members, he stood at the front and let his excitement show.
Comments / 0