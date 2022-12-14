A Bellville man was arrested Thursday on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 8:40, Cpl. Jose Perez observed a subject in the 2200 block of North Park Street that he knew had active warrant for his arrest. Cpl. Perez stopped Austin Dean Perez, 27 of Bellville, and confirmed the warrants for his arrest. Perez was taken into custody on four warrants out of Brazoria County for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon Enhanced, Prohibited Weapon – Tire Deflation Device, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Controlled Substance. Perez was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO