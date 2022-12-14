Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE CHAMBER NAMES WINNERS IN SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS LIGHTS CONTEST
The Bellville Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its annual Spirit of Christmas Lights home decorating contest. The six winning properties are the Rosinski home, 3124 Highway 36 North; the Darwin home, 1215 West Main Street; the Butler home, 173 Camilla Circle; the Newman home, 623 South Holland Street; the Harris home, 206 East Hacienda Street; and the Steck home, 223 North Mechanic Street.
RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR WILD ONES BABY BOUTIQUE
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a baby and children’s clothing store in downtown Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Wild Ones Baby Boutique, located at 212 West Alamo Street, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Wild Ones Baby...
WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD TO EDIT AG & WILDLIFE POLICY MANUAL
Reports and an update to Washington County’s agricultural and wildlife policy manual will come before the Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors on Monday. Chief Appraiser Dyann White is requesting edits to portions of the agricultural and wildlife manual. The changes are based on the state’s manual released in 2020, as well as on input from the Agricultural Advisory Board and local and state agricultural wildlife specialists.
HOLIDAY GIFT ART WALK WINNERS ANNOUNCED
Main Street Brenham has announced the winners for its first-ever Holiday Gift Art Walk. Best in Show and honorable mention entries were selected in both student and adult categories. Named as the student winner was “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” by St. Paul’s Christian Day School 1st and 4th graders....
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON UPDATING FALSE FIRE ALARM RULES
The Brenham City Council will meet today (Thursday) to decide on updated rules for false fire alarms. Councilmembers will debate whether to modify the fire protection and prevention section of city ordinance. The changes, initially discussed during a council workshop on November 17th, would increase the amount the city charges for recurring false alarms and reduce the number of false alarms allowed before the fees go into effect.
WASHINGTON CO. AUTHORITIES CONTINUE SEARCH FOR AT-LARGE SUBJECT
Update @ 4:20 p.m.: The search continues for a man who authorities say fled from a traffic stop this (Friday) morning in Brenham. DPS reports the subject, identified as a Hispanic male, ran from a traffic stop on Highway 290 at the overpass at Blue Bell Road around 7:45 a.m.
GEORGE STRAIT TRIBUTE ARTIST TO PERFORM AT BLUEBONNET OPRY
A tribute artist to George Strait will take the stage tonight (Thursday) at Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham for this month’s Friends of Bluebonnet Opry show. Derek Spence and the Bluebonnet Opry House Band will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. Doors to Silver Wings open at 5:30 p.m. Spence...
BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING TO CONSIDER AMENDMENT TO THOROUGHFARE MAP
The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will potentially make a recommendation to adjust the 2022 Thoroughfare Plan map at its meeting Monday. The item comes before commissioners after it was found that the map shows a planned collector street going through land owned by David Klinger along the east side of Old Masonic Road, within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
BLINN ENGINEERING STUDENTS MAKE SUGGESTIONS FOR IMPROVING BRENHAM PARK
Students in a Blinn College District engineering class have offered ideas to improve a city of Brenham park. Three teams from an ENGR 1201: Introduction to Engineering class on the Brenham Campus recently presented their ideas to city officials regarding potential upgrades at Hattie Mae Flowers Park. The park, named...
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY FRIDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Friday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Friday morning at 12:50, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Stephanie Nicole Upchurch, 37 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Upchurch was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BARBRA SCHULTE NAMED RECIPIENT OF NCHA MODINE SMITH HUMANITARIAN AWARD
A Brenham woman has been honored by the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA). Barbra Schulte recently received the 2022 Modine Smith Humanitarian Award. The recognition was established in 2012 and is given to a person who displays unwavering support of the NCHA and the NCHA Foundation by continuously working to enhance both associations.
NOMINATIONS SOUGHT FOR 2022 ‘NONPROFIT OF THE YEAR’ AWARD
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the county’s 2022 “Nonprofit of the Year”. This is the first time a nonprofit organization will be recognized at the annual Chamber Banquet, alongside the winners of the Man and Woman of the Year and Small Businesses of the Year. The banquet is scheduled for February 2, 2023 at the Fireman’s Training Center.
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST ONE ON WARRANTS
A Bellville man was arrested Thursday on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 8:40, Cpl. Jose Perez observed a subject in the 2200 block of North Park Street that he knew had active warrant for his arrest. Cpl. Perez stopped Austin Dean Perez, 27 of Bellville, and confirmed the warrants for his arrest. Perez was taken into custody on four warrants out of Brazoria County for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon Enhanced, Prohibited Weapon – Tire Deflation Device, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Controlled Substance. Perez was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS HAVE LENGTHY AGENDA TUESDAY
Washington County Commissioners will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, with a long list of items to go through. Some of the business to be conducted by commissioners includes approval of a shift differential stipend for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and receiving an economic development update from Brenham | Washington County Economic Development Director Susan Cates. Donations for the Washington County Expo to purchase new picnic tables will also be considered.
BLINN PARAMEDIC PROGRAM GRADUATES TWENTY
The Blinn College District Paramedic Program recently welcomed twenty new graduates to the profession during a pinning ceremony. The pinning ceremony was held at the Blinn RELLIS Administration Building at Texas A&M RELLIS. The fall 2022 graduating class includes: Mikaella Barnett (Spring), Zachary Bezner (Okinawa, Japan), Aaron Clark (Wheelock), Neely...
WARRANT ARREST MADE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman Wednesday night. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:10, Officer Bryan Morong made contact with Jovanette Abby Jaramillo, 40 of Brenham, in the 700 block of Muse Street in reference to a warrant for her arrest. Jaramillo was taken into custody without incident on a warrant for Continuous Violence against a Family Member that was reported December 11, and was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
ONE ARRESTED FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Brenham Police arrested one person on a criminal trespass warning Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 8:05, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a subject on location in violation of an active criminal trespass warning. Officer Morong made location and met with Edman Rodriguez, 44 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail.
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED TWICE ON BACK-TO-BACK DAYS
An Austin man was arrested twice by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on back-to-back days. Deputy Seth Nagel took a theft report on Wednesday morning from the Point Store in West Point where milk and motor oil were stolen. Later that evening, the Fayette County Narcotics Unit responded to...
MISSING ELDERLY WOMAN FOUND SAFE IN KATY
Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that an elderly woman from La Grange that was reported missing last (Wednesday) night has been found safe. 97-year-old Grace Johnson left her residence off of FM 2145 in a 2019 Jeep SUV. Korenek said that she was located in her vehicle in a...
CRIMINAL TRESPASS LEADS TO JAIL TIME
Visiting a business where he had an active criminal trespass warning lead to jail time for a Washington resident. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 5:10, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 600 block of South Market Street in reference to a possible theft. Contact was made behind the business with Justin Daniels, 33 of Washington, whom had an active criminal trespass warning for the location. Daniels resisted arrest or detainment, but was taken into custody without further incident. Daniels was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
