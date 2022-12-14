ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Monique Coleman Reveals She Went Into a 'Bit of a Depression' After Disney Allegedly Excluded Her From HSM 3 Promo Tour

"Disney really broke my heart." Monique Coleman is recalling a heartbreaking memory from her "High School Musical" days. While appearing on Tuesday's episode of Christy Carlson Romano's "Vulnerable" podcast, the actress -- who starred as Taylor McKessie in all three "High School Musical" films -- shared that Disney "broke [her] heart" after they allegedly didn't invite her to promote the third movie, "High School Musical 3: Senior Year."
Elle

Ashley Tisdale Kept Sharpay’s Whole Wardrobe From High School Musical

In ELLE’s series Teen Queens, we check in with the iconic stars who ruled the stage, screen, and news cycle during their reign. Ashley Tisdale has been working since she was 3 years old. And when the actress-singer-entrepreneur, now 37, gave birth to her daughter, Jupiter, in 2021, she vowed to only pursue her dream projects. In May, she told E! News, “If I’m going to take time away from her, it has to be something like that because it’s hard taking time away from your child.” We’re speaking at a celebration of SHEGLAM’s first-ever pop-up in Los Angeles, which Tisdale is hosting. Jupiter isn’t here, but perhaps more notably, she left her child at home to star and executive produce in Brutally Honest, her new single-camera CBS comedy inspired by her life with her family.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inquisitr.com

Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot

Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
TMZ.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Bring Son to Malibu Beach Photo Shoot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally ready to show their child off to the world -- introducing him with a pretty scenic background ... waves crashing on the California coast. The couple was on hand for a photo shoot Friday afternoon in Malibu, where they were wearing matching black outfits and cozied up next to the shore with a camera crew and production team on standby. Of course, there was one other guest ... their 7-month-old son.
MALIBU, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
The Independent

Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’

Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Mourns Husband tWitch After Death At 40: ‘I’ll Always Save The Last Dance For You’

(UPDATE: 12/14/2022 AT 6:49 P.M. ET): Stephen “tWitch” Boss died via a “gunshot wound to the head”, the coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by Page Six confirms. The report also ruled his death a suicide and added that there was no suspected foul play. The case is closed as of Wednesday evening, Dec. 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

E! News

228K+
Followers
57K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy