In ELLE’s series Teen Queens, we check in with the iconic stars who ruled the stage, screen, and news cycle during their reign. Ashley Tisdale has been working since she was 3 years old. And when the actress-singer-entrepreneur, now 37, gave birth to her daughter, Jupiter, in 2021, she vowed to only pursue her dream projects. In May, she told E! News, “If I’m going to take time away from her, it has to be something like that because it’s hard taking time away from your child.” We’re speaking at a celebration of SHEGLAM’s first-ever pop-up in Los Angeles, which Tisdale is hosting. Jupiter isn’t here, but perhaps more notably, she left her child at home to star and executive produce in Brutally Honest, her new single-camera CBS comedy inspired by her life with her family.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO