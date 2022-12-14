Read full article on original website
Brown and Blue Bolster Nike's Zoom Vomero 5
High-tech running shoes from the mid-aughts through the early 2010s have found a second life as a popular casual choice over the past few years. ASICS, New Balance and Saucony have all contributed to the craze, and, never to be outdone, Nike has thrown their hat in the ring — albiet less frequently — with models like the hybrid P-6000 and the Zoom Vomero 5. It’s the latter model that’s in question today, as it’s surfaced in a brand-new brown and blue color scheme.
Clints' Last FW22 Collection Is Packed With Y2K and Varsity Sports Influence
Manchester’s front-running streetwear label Clints has had a busy year. Aside from opening its first-ever flagship store in the heart of Manchester City Centre, the brand has consistently kept its fans engaged with regular off-the-cuff releases of new — and evolving — garment lines, while its footwear collection has also continued to come on leaps and bounds with fresh iterations of its Stepper and TRL 2.0 shoes.
Nike’s Dunk Low Remastered Gets a "Mint Foam" Makeover
After revealing its first “Olive” iteration of the sneaker earlier this year, has just presented an all-new version of its Dunk Low Remastered. Over recent times, Nike’s Dunk Low has been one of its most popular silhouettes with high-profile collaborations — such as the recently-dropped Lebron James version — and general releases keeping fans consistently engaged and excited for what’s to come next. For the Dunk Low Remastered, the Swoosh is now offering a revitalized version of the shoe — and it heavily leans into the current trend of deconstructed looks.
Step Inside Jordan Brand's World of Flight Flagship Store in Milan
Following an initial announcement made earlier this month, Jordan Brand is officially opening the doors to its World of Flight flagship store in Milan, Italy. The store is a pivotal moment for. and NBA legend Michael Jordan, being a first-of-its-kind retail experience celebrating the extensive history of basketball culture. The...
Shoe Palace and PUMA Team Up with 'Scarface' For Special Ralph Sampson Lows
“You gotta make the money first,” Tony Montana memorably says in Scarface. “Then when you get the money, you get the power. Then when you get the power … you get the PUMAs.” That’s actually not exactly what Montana said — the final word of his quote was “women” instead of PUMA — but it works for Shoe Palace and PUMA’s new collaboration with Scarface, a clean take on the Ralph Sampson Low that’s chock-full of special details.
First Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black"
If something’s dubbed “washed,” the connotation associated with it is often negative. According to Urban Dictionary, “washed” is “a term used to describe a general feeling of exhaust, tiredness and lack of motivation.” Thankfully, Jordan Brand isn’t adhering to that malaise-inducing definition on their newest Air Jordan 1 colorway, the “Washed Black.” A largely understated color scheme with some compelling material adjustments, the “Washed Black” is the good kind of washed: fresh, clean and crisp.
Jordan Brand Is Closing Out 2022 With the Return of the Air Jordan 2 "Chicago"
Before 2022 officially comes to a close, Jordan Brand is carving out space for one last bring-back: the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago.” We’ve seen this pair’s official images pop up along with a myriad of early leaks, so let’s dive a little into its backstory.
fragment design and Converse Reunite for a Pastel-Focused Chuck 70 Capsule
Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design label never runs too far from the collaborative domain. We’ve recently seen the imprint reimagine Moncler’s classic Maya Jacket as well as craft its own VanMoof S3 e-Bike team-up, and now its delving back into the footwear space to produce a four-part footwear collection with Converse.
Artificial Intelligence Designed These Dainty Nike Sneakers
If artificial intelligence is the future, we’re not mad at it, because the technology has been used to create a variety of would-be Nike sneakers. Designed and debuted online by the Instagram account @AI_ClothingDaily, which is run by @luckynumber.8, the AI-generated Nikes have since taken over TikTok and Instagram design pages with many using the platform to not just share the images, but comment on the designs.
MCM Reunites With BE@RBRICK for Monogram-Clad Collection
Since its 2001 creation, Medicom Toy’s BE@RBRICK has featured a wide array of collaborations from Astro Boy to TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Now the toy maker is expanding its fashion catalog by reuniting with MCM. The entities’ new collaboration sees the toys clad in MCM’s signature monogram print. Appearing in the offering...
Former Head of adidas YEEZY Innovation Lab is Launching a Sneaker Production Company
According to a report, former YEEZY Innovation Lab head, Omar Bailey and partner Abhishek Som are starting a sneaker production company. Dubbed “FCTRY LAb,” the Los Angeles-based footwear prototyping lab and venture studio aims to support both emerging and established designers. Assisting in the production of brands of...
What Will Streetwear's Biggest Trends Be in 2023?
EDITED — a leading data company that works with brands and retailers across the world — has investigated what trends the major players of streetwear will be pushing for 2023. Streetwear and luxury were never closer than in 2022. Palace x Gucci (and C.P. Company, Mercedes-AMG, Calvin Klein),...
The adidas COS fomQUAKE Is the adiFOM Q's Rusty Chemical Formula-Inspired Sibling
Might have parted ways with a certain controversial rapper, but the influence of their work remains strong within the Three Stripes’ identity — encouraging the brand to release the adiFOM Q, and now the adidas COS fomQUAKE. While structurally and visually identical to the adiFOM Q, the COS...
Sebastian Curi
Reminds you that you don’t have to have it all figured out. Like much of life, art is nothing more than a journey. Born in Buenos Aires and now based in sunny Los Angeles with his wife and studio partner, Macarena Luzi, the animator-turned-artist creates whimsical prints and paintings that radiate with joy. Animation and graphic design continue to be the breadth of his career as he’s created work for Apple, Zara, Venmo, Nike and The New York Times, amongst others. Painting, however, is what offers the Argentine a respite to explore his imagination in a way that the standard rules of design often limit.
Ranking the Best Christmas Sneakers
‘Tis the season for festive looks. Sneakerheads have long been treated to pairs centered around Christmas, resulting in all sorts of unique takes on the theme. From bringing adored characters to life and assembling color coordinated styles, these festive looks continue to serve as some of footwear’s most adventurous releases. To celebrate the holidays, the Hypebeast team has put together a list of sneakers that best bring Christmas spirit.
Antoine Arnault Heads LVMH Holding Co. and Bode Sets Sail for Paris in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion looked toward the future. On the fashion week calendar, Bode announced that it will show its FW23 collection in Paris this January, and Marni shared that it will take its next collection to Tokyo in February. At LVMH, Antoine Arnault officially became the CEO of Christian Dior SE, the holding company that operates the larger luxury conglomerate. Elsewhere, the industry saw some forceful collaborations — among them, Givenchy teamed up with Disney for a 100th-anniversary capsule, and Telfar and Eastpak reunited for a slew of bright-blue bag offerings.
The Air Jordan 37 Hops Into the "Year of the Rabbit" Celebration
To kick off the new year, Jordan Brand has prepared a footwear capsule that celebrates Chinese New Year. Previously, colorways including an Air Jordan 1 Low OG limited to 5,000 numbered pairs have surfaced as part of the collection and now an Air Jordan 37 has been revealed with a themed colorway.
Givenchy Celebrates 100 Years of Disney With New Capsule Collaboration
Following their inaugural collaboration in May, Givenchy and Disney have reunited to craft an all-new capsule collection starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, in honor of Lunar New Year and The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. For the collaboration, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a first in the history of character...
Rounding Up Air Jordan 1 Low Grails in Light of the "Black Phantom" Drop
With the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” right around the corner, it’s time to revisit eye-catching AJ1s currently dominating the sneaker sphere, including signature colorways such as “Bred” and “Chicago.” By now, these color stories are culturally synonymous with the career and legacy of Michael Jordan and the coterie of collectors who’ve popularized these famed models.
JJJJound X PUMA Tease Green Suede Sneaker for FW22
JJJJound has unveiled the next shoe in its collaboration with . Since teaming up earlier this year, the brands have been rolling out a series of suede sneakers in various colorways. September saw the release of the soft beige “Putty” and gray “Limestone” colorways, while last month, they delivered a...
