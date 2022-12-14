Reminds you that you don’t have to have it all figured out. Like much of life, art is nothing more than a journey. Born in Buenos Aires and now based in sunny Los Angeles with his wife and studio partner, Macarena Luzi, the animator-turned-artist creates whimsical prints and paintings that radiate with joy. Animation and graphic design continue to be the breadth of his career as he’s created work for Apple, Zara, Venmo, Nike and The New York Times, amongst others. Painting, however, is what offers the Argentine a respite to explore his imagination in a way that the standard rules of design often limit.

