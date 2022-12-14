Read full article on original website
whdh.com
DA: Suspect arrested in NY in murder of woman in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection with the death of a woman who was found dead in an outbuilding behind a house in Stoughton earlier this week, officials said. Victor Carter, 39, who has recent addresses in Stoughton...
Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mother whose body was found in a shed arrested in New York
The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.
whdh.com
Suspect charged in connection to Roxbury homicide investigation
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury. Michael Perry, 37, of Boston was initially charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and will now be charged with Murder. On Sunday around 8...
whdh.com
Boston Police Department issues Missing Person Alert for 15-year-old last seen at basketball game
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old who hasn’t been seen since she played in a basketball game in Dorchester. Authorities said Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro had taken part in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health on Charles Street when she was last sighted around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Boston Police officer arrested for assault and battery after domestic violence incident
BOSTON — A Boston Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on an assault and battery charge, police said. James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Monday by Boston Police officers for assault and battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member, police said.
Cambridge police investigating after reports of overnight gunshots
CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Cambridge Police are investigating after residents reported gunshots overnight. According to Cambridge Police, while the window in a Garden Street apartment was damaged, no injuries were suffered. Detectives are interviewing residents about the overnight events and are working to obtain evidence. Anyone with any information related...
Police: Stolen engagement ring recovered after arrest of Malden car break-in suspect
MALDEN, Mass. — Authorities recovered a plethora of stolen property from a suspect accused of breaking into a car Friday morning. 27-year-old Alexander Torres was charged with larceny-related offenses in connection with the break-in and was arraigned in Malden District Court. Malden Police say they received a complaint early...
whdh.com
T police searching for suspect in indecent assault and battery at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with a reported indecent assault and battery. Officers responded to the reported incident at the Chauncy Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing Station at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with...
whdh.com
Police looking to ID suspect in vehicle vandalism in MBTA station parking lot
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the vandalism of several vehicles in the parking lot of the MBTA’s Oak Grove Station earlier this month. The images show a suspect who damaged multiple cars on...
UPDATED: Natick Police Report Missing Man, 92, Found Safely
NATICK – Natick Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man, 92. Natick resident Stanley Glista, 92 years of age, was reported missing today, December 16, said Natick Police on social media just before 2 p.m. He was last seen at his residence in...
whdh.com
Man who attempted to climb out 12th floor window in Roxbury arraigned on murder charge
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who dangled from a high-rise in Roxbury after trying to evade police appeared in court again on Friday, now facing murder charges as a homicide investigation continues. Michael Perry, 37, of Boston was initially charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and will...
Weymouth Woman Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing 19-Year-Old Ryan Martin In 2020
A 29-year-old woman from Weymouth was sentenced to 13-15 years in prison for stabbing a 19-year-old man to death more than two years ago, officials said.Kelsey Debello was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Ryan Martin on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Norfolk County District Att…
Car crashes through fence and into house on Hyde Park Ave in Boston, one person sent to hospital
BOSTON — A car hopped the sidewalk, smashed through a fence and crashed into a house on Hyde Park Ave. in Boston early Saturday morning. Board-up crews on scene told Boston 25 News they were called to 829 Hyde Park Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Crews said the car...
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
Police investigating after Brockton school bus crashes into light pole
Police are investigating after a Brockton school bus careened into a light pole. According to the Brockton Fire Department, the bus driver said he was cut off near the intersection of Bouve Avenue and Menlo Street. The evasive action allegedly forced the bus to careen through a fence and hit the light pole.
whdh.com
Franklin police respond to deadly accident involving truck
FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a truck in the Town of Franklin. Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it was just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday when officers and Franklin Fire were called to 176 Grove Street, the site of a trucking company. First responders had received reports of “a person down and not breathing” before arriving to find a male victim at the scene.
whdh.com
Driver slams into parked cars, building in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into several parked cars and a building overnight in Hyde Park. Crews could be seen working on the front porch of the home after a car slammed into a home on Hyde Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
whdh.com
Arrest made after 14-year-old girl grazed by bullet in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say they have arrested a suspect after a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in Jamaica Plain Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Boston Police Department said the teen was found injured in the area of Boylston Street. No additional information was immediately released. This...
‘Taken too soon’: Family of murdered Marshfield couple speaks out as suspect is held without bail
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man charged in the brutal murder of a Marshfield couple late last month was returned to Massachusetts this week and ordered held without bail Friday. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on two counts of murder in the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a couple in their 70s, who were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” in their home on Gotham Hill Drive on November 29.
whdh.com
Police looking to ID suspect in Boston stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Boston on Tuesday. Officers responding to a reported aggravated assault in the area of 85 Southampton St. around 1 p.m. found a man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to Boston police.
