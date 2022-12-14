ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

DA: Suspect arrested in NY in murder of woman in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection with the death of a woman who was found dead in an outbuilding behind a house in Stoughton earlier this week, officials said. Victor Carter, 39, who has recent addresses in Stoughton...
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mother whose body was found in a shed arrested in New York

The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to the Norfolk District Attorney's office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.
STOUGHTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect charged in connection to Roxbury homicide investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury. Michael Perry, 37, of Boston was initially charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and will now be charged with Murder. On Sunday around 8...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police Department issues Missing Person Alert for 15-year-old last seen at basketball game

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old who hasn't been seen since she played in a basketball game in Dorchester. Authorities said Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro had taken part in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health on Charles Street when she was last sighted around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police officer arrested for assault and battery after domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on an assault and battery charge, police said. James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Monday by Boston Police officers for assault and battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member, police said.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Franklin police respond to deadly accident involving truck

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a truck in the Town of Franklin. Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it was just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday when officers and Franklin Fire were called to 176 Grove Street, the site of a trucking company. First responders had received reports of "a person down and not breathing" before arriving to find a male victim at the scene.
FRANKLIN, MA
whdh.com

Driver slams into parked cars, building in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into several parked cars and a building overnight in Hyde Park. Crews could be seen working on the front porch of the home after a car slammed into a home on Hyde Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. It's unclear if anyone was injured.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Arrest made after 14-year-old girl grazed by bullet in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say they have arrested a suspect after a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in Jamaica Plain Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Boston Police Department said the teen was found injured in the area of Boylston Street. No additional information was immediately released. This...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Taken too soon’: Family of murdered Marshfield couple speaks out as suspect is held without bail

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man charged in the brutal murder of a Marshfield couple late last month was returned to Massachusetts this week and ordered held without bail Friday. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on two counts of murder in the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a couple in their 70s, who were found "bludgeoned and stabbed" in their home on Gotham Hill Drive on November 29.
MARSHFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Police looking to ID suspect in Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Boston on Tuesday. Officers responding to a reported aggravated assault in the area of 85 Southampton St. around 1 p.m. found a man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA

