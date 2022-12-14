Like many students, Tal Minks ’18 can’t wait to watch Avatar: The Way of Water when it releases on Dec. 16. But for him, the movie represents more than a return to the world of Pandora — it’s a culmination of his hard work as a lead animator at Steamroller Animation, where he helped work on the film. This semester, Minks will be graduating with his second degree from UCF the same day the movie comes to theatres.

