Read full article on original website
Related
Youssoufa Moukoko: Agent deals transfer blow to Borussia Dortmund
Youssoufa Moukoko's agent gives latest update on Dortmund contract talks to fuel further transfer speculation.
Pep Guardiola reveals worrying Man City team news ahead of Liverpool clash
Pep Guardiola has hit out at FIFA due to the shortage of players at Manchester City's disposal for Thursday's Carabao Cup tie with Liverpool.
Wayne Rooney explains why Gareth Southgate should stay on as England manager
Wayne Rooney defends Gareth Southgate after England exit 2022 World Cup at the quarter-finals.
Newcastle's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham
A look at Newcastle's next four Premier League fixtures.
Liverpool 4-1 Milan (3-4 pens): Player ratings as Reds secure comfortable friendly win
Match report and player ratings from Liverpool's friendly victory over AC Milan.
David de Gea responds to Ander Herrera's 'painful' Man Utd exit
David de Gea posted a message of support to former Manchester United teammate Ander Herrera after he revealed how painful his exit from the club was.
Mauricio Pochettino explains difference between Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe
Former PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino compares Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe.
FIFA announce plans for Women's Club World Cup
FIFA will introduce a Women's Club World Cup competition more than three years after originally confirming it would happen 'as soon as possible'.
Eddie Howe provides update on injured star
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has updated fans on the status of strikers Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.
Mateo Kovacic & Hakim Ziyech teased by Chelsea players ahead of World Cup
Mateo Kovacic has revealed himself and Hakim Ziyech were teased by Chelsea players heading into the World Cup.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd target Bellingham; Moukoko contract latest
Transfer rumours from Sunday, including stories on Jude Bellingham, Youssoufa Moukoko, Moises Caicedo and more.
Lionel Messi absent from Argentina training session before World Cup final
Lionel Messi was not seen in Argentina training ahead of the World Cup.
Tottenham learn extent of Richarlison hamstring injury
Tottenham have learnt how long they will be without Richarlison for after he picked up a hamstring injury at the World Cup with Brazil.
Arsenal 0-2 Juventus: Player ratings as Gunners gift friendly win to Bianconeri
Match report and player ratings as Arsenal and Juventus face off in a friendly match at the Emirates Stadium.
Why are France's players getting ill at the World Cup?
Multiple French players have come down with illness ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup final against Argentina.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea eye Abraham return; De Jong wants Bayern move
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Tammy Abraham, Frenkie de Jong, Youssoufa Moukoko, Joao Felix, Dusan Vlahovic & more.
Croatia 2-1 Morocco: Player ratings as Kockatsi seal World Cup bronze
Player ratings from Croatia 2-1 Morocco in the third place playoff at the World Cup.
Has a World Cup final ever gone to extra time?
A look at the World Cup finals that haven't been able to be decided after 90 minutes and gone into extra time
Vivianne Miedema: Jonas Eidevall admits concern after Arsenal forward suffers injury
Jonas Eidevall was unable to provide an update on the serious looking injury sustained by Vivianne Miedema during Arsenal's loss to Lyon on Thursday, but admitted concern for the Arsenal forward.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0