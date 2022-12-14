The Kituwah LLC building has been destroyed in a fire that started during the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 15. In a Facebook post, Kituwah LLC said that the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Cherokee Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and joined by crews from Bryson City, Qualla, Maggie Valley and Savannah. The adjacent Kituwah Global Government Group LLC building, which finished construction earlier this year, received slight fire and water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

CHEROKEE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO